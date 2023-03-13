Shazam 2 director issues a warning after new TV spot spoils its own DC cameo

Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg has issued a major spoiler warning to fans of the DC movie after a new TV spot aired. Shared on social media by several fans, the final few seconds of the trailer revealed a huge DC character cameoing in the upcoming movie.

Reacting to the TV spot, Sandberg told his followers (opens in new tab): "Well there’s some big Shazam spoilers out there now. If you want to go in fresh maybe don’t be online or watch tv with ads… Pretty good advice in general actually."

In a series of follow-up tweets, he also clarified that he didn’t get to approve the ads. "I don’t approve ads (they make a lot of them)," Sandberg wrote (opens in new tab). "I do get a say in trailers though."

The director, who was also at the helm of the first Shazam! movie, also shared his concerns about spoilers. He tweeted (opens in new tab): "I’m happy if it convinces people to see the movie. But it’s of course less ideal for people who were going to see it anyway if they happen to see spoilers."

So what exactly was in the TV spot that has caused so much controversy? Well, we don’t want to spoil the surprise, but you can see the cameo online from fans on social media (opens in new tab) through the link. If not, you don't have long to wait to find out for yourself when the movie hits theaters on March 17.

