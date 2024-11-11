James Gunn's Peacemaker season 2 gets a brief but bloody teaser trailer and release window

HBO has released an extremely short but action-packed teaser for season 2 of its popular DC show Peacemaker, as well as a promising 2025 release window.

DC boss James Gunn has since shared the snippet on Twitter writing, "'No matter how far away we are from each other, no one will ever break us apart.' DC Studios’ #Peacemaker season 2 debuts on Max in 2025." In the clip, which you can check out below, we see John Cena suit up once again as Peacemaker and reunite with his team including Freddie Stroma’s Adrian Chase, Steve Agee as John Economos, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Danielle Brooks’ Leota Adebayo. But that's not before Cena’s hero gets a bit bloody and violent in some quick action shots.

“No matter how far away we are from each other, no one will ever break us apart.” DC Studios’ #Peacemaker season 2 debuts on @streamonmax in 2025. #11thStreetKids pic.twitter.com/I8FrRaJ1ClNovember 11, 2024

The nine-second clip is actually part of a way bigger video teasing all of the new and exciting movies and shows coming to HBO soon. The full clip, posted on HBO’s streaming service Max’s Twitter account , gives us a sneak peek at a range of new content as well as Peacemaker season 2, including Dune Prophecy, The White Lotus season 3, IT: Welcome to Derry, Game of Thrones spin-off A Night of the Seven Kingdoms, The Last of us season 2, and much more. Watch the full video below.

There’s nothing like what comes next. All of these HBO and Max Original Series and more are coming soon to Max. pic.twitter.com/8qECJscifnNovember 11, 2024

Based on the majorly muscly DC comic character of the same name who will stop at nothing to keep peace on earth, season 1 introduced us to Cena’s Christopher Smith AKA Peacemaker as he is forced to join a black ops squad set with the mission to hunt down evil parasites that have taken over humans around the globe. The first season was a huge hit with critics and fans alike, earning the show a stellar 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes .

Peacemaker season 2, written and produced by Gunn, does not yet have an official synopsis at this point. The new season welcomes back the original team, as well as new faces Tim Meadows, Sol Rodriguez, David Denman, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag who we get a look at in the teaser.

Peacemaker season 2 is due to be released on HBO Max in the US and Sky in the UK sometime in 2025. For more, check out our guide to all of the upcoming titles in DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters and all other upcoming DC movies to put on your release radar.