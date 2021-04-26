John Wick TV series The Continental described as gritty prequel about young Winston

Fans of the John Wick franchise will be happy to know there are now details about the spin-off John Wick TV show The Continental - including whether Keanu Reeves will make an appearance.

In a recent interview with Deadline , the Lionsgate Television chairman Kevin Beggs revealed the new prequel series will center on a younger version of Ian McShane’s Winston.

"What we’re exploring in The Continental is the young Winston and how it came to be that he and his team of confederates found their way into this hotel which we have met for the first time in the movie franchise 40 years later," Beggs shared while explaining the direction of the series set to expand the Joh Wick universe. Unfortunately, this means there will be no appearances from Keanu Reeves, but the actor is in talks to be an executive producer.

The series will be set in 1970s New York City, the same location as one of the major places in the John Wick trilogy, The Continental. The assassins' hotel has one rule that you can't kill anyone when within its grounds. Reportedly the studio took many pitches for the spin-off series, but the one that won was from the creative team behind a show called Wayne on Youtube. Beggs also mentioned how the series took inspiration from the hit HBO series The Sopranos.

Beggs went on share the elevator pitch for the series saying, "...a crumbling New York in the 1970s with a garbage strike that has piled up bags of garbage to the third floor of most brownstones, the mafia muscling in on that business which is why in The Sopranos he’s in the sanitation business, and other things that are really real as an interesting backdrop to explore the origins of The Continental..."

The Continental is currently slated to air on Starz after John Wick 4 debuts next year on May 27, 2022. So, you have to wait a bit, but for now, you can check out our list of the best summer movies to hold you over.