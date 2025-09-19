Martin Scorsese to adapt supernatural horror novel What Happens At Night – and Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are already set to star

Leonardo DiCaprio is reuniting with Martin Scorsese for a new film, which is set to adapt Peter Cameron's supernatural horror novel What Happens At Night. It will be their seventh feature film together, following 2023's award-winning film Killers of the Flower Moon.

DiCaprio will also be reuniting with Jennifer Lawrence, who has been announced to co-lead Scorsese's next project. Both actors starred in Netflix's record-breaking comedy Don't Look Up in 2021.

Per Deadline, the film will start filming in January, with Apple Original Films in negotiations to finance and produce alongside Studiocanal, who acquired the rights to Cameron's book in 2023. Details about the adaptation and the rest of the cast are still under wraps.

The original novel starts when "an unnamed American couple travels to a strange, snowy European city to adopt a baby," according to the Goodreads synopsis. "It’s a difficult journey that leaves the wife, who is struggling with cancer, desperately weak, and her husband worries that her illness will prevent the orphanage from releasing their child.

"On arrival, the couple checks into the cavernous and eerily deserted Borgarfjaroasysla Grand Imperial Hotel where the bar is always open and the lobby populated with an enigmatic cast of characters ranging from an ancient, flamboyant chanteuse to a debauched businessman to an enigmatic faith healer. Nothing is as it seems in this baffling, frozen world, and the more the couple struggles to claim their baby, the less they seem to know about their marriage, themselves, and life itself."

As we wait for Scorsese's take on this story, both DiCaprio and Lawrence are set to be major protagonists in this year's awards season.

DiCaprio stars in One Battle After Another, which has become 2025's highest rated movie ahead of its cinema release on September 26. At GamesRadar+, we've already given it five stars in our One Battle After Another review.

Meanwhile, Lawrence is receiving early praise for her performance in Lynne Ramsay's upcoming drama Die, My Love, which is set to release in US cinemas on November 7.

For more, check out our guide on all upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.