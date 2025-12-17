M3GAN spin-off movie SOULM8TE has been dropped by Universal following a string of 2025 Blumhouse horror blunders

The future of the M3GAN universe looks bleak

M3GAN 2.0
Horror fans may be waiting a very long time to see upcoming M3GAN spin-off movie SOULM8TE, as the movie has reportedly been pulled from release.

The upcoming erotic thriller has been dropped by Universal Pictures, with Blumhouse and Atomic Monster now looking for a new distributor, as reported by Deadline. SOULM8TE was supposed to release in January 2026, but now it is unclear when, or if ever, it will hit screens.

Paramount’s upcoming chimp-themed horror movie has moved into SOULM8TE's release date, with the future of the M3GAN spin-off still hanging in the balance. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, and keep up with upcoming horror movies on the way.

