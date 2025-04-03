The Boys and Evil Dead Rise stars' "twisted" new horror spin-off of M3GAN gets an off the rails first look behind closed doors

By published

SOULM8TE is being called the "adult M3GAN"

M3GAN
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

New footage from the upcoming M3GAN spin-off SOULM8TE debuted at CinemaCon and teased a new "twisted" take on the AI robot. The horror film will star Evil Dead Rise's Lily Sullivan as the lead AI Sarah in what's billed as a sci-fi erotic thriller.

According to The Wrap, the first teaser begins with Sullivan's android Sarah being delivered in a large box to grieving widow David Rysdahl. "I love you," she tells him. "Nobody will ever know you like I do." Then at a later point, she's seen attacking a female rival telling her, "Don't come at me with this girl power shit." Could Sarah share some of M3GAN's murderous qualities? We'll have to wait and see.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, James Wan and Jason Blum teased the upcoming horror movie on stage before the footage played. Blum teased that he and M3GAN “share a demented sensibility" meanwhile Wan suggested that, "She kicked open a door to twisted ideas we can explore together. What if we can design a perfect partner for grown-ups?"

Calling the movie an "adult M3GAN", Wan joked, "What could possibly go wrong?" Ahead of the movie releasing in 2026, we're also getting a second outing of M3GAN, which will bring back the titular AI to face another rival model causing carnage.

For more scares, here are our lists of the best horror movies of all time and all the upcoming horror movies on the way.

