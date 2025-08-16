Scary Movie stars Regina Hall and Anna Faris set to reunite for new sequel

If the answer to "What's your favorite scary movie?" is, in fact, Scary Movie, then you're in for a treat, as it's now been confirmed that stars of the original slasher spoof, Anna Faris and Regina Hall, are reuniting for the franchise's upcoming reboot. Deadline has revealed that the two will be reprising their roles as Brenda and Cindy, the two dimwitted survivors of the franchise that included a Scream-style killing spree, a stay in a haunted house, and an alien invasion occurring around the same time as a deadly Ring-like video was doing the rounds.

It's been 12 years since we got our last batch of laughs at the expense of the horror-themed franchise that poked fun at everything from Signs to The Matrix. While they might be dated in some areas, there's no denying that the films made an impressive bit of bank at the box office, with the five movies making a collective $896 million.

The new film will hopefully gather the same amount of laughs, given that the Wayans brothers, Keenen, Shawn, and Marlon, will be back on writing duty, with Shawn and Marlon reprising their roles of Ray and Shorty. It would mark their first time back to the franchise since Scary Movie 2 in 2001, as both cast members and creatives behind the scenes, which is reassuring given that the first two films are arguably the strongest of the batch. While Keenen handled directing duties for the first two films, the Wayans' former creative partner, Michael Tiddes, who helmed their other spoofs, A Haunted House and A Haunted House 2, will be behind the camera.

Talking about reuniting on the project, Faris and Hall said, “We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn, and Marlon — three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again).”

After the warm reception for Liam Neeson's Naked Gun reboot this year, it'll be interesting to see how this other beloved spoof series will be welcomed, and we won't have long to find out, either. Filming for Scary Movie 6 is expected to start filming in October with a release date of June 12, 2026. If you feel like a laugh now, check out our favorite spoof moments in cinema history here.