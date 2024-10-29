After 18 years the Wayans brothers are reuniting for a new Scary Movie, the first in the comedy horror franchise in a decade

The Wayans brothers are reuniting for a reboot of their popular Scary Movie franchise, the first installment since 2013.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again," Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Keenen Ivory Wayans said in a joint statement released exclusively to Deadline. "We look forward to working with Jonathan Glickman and his team at the new Miramax to bring these laughs to theaters, where they belong. It’s a double reunion.”

The first Scary Movie hit theaters in 2000, directed by Keenan and written by Marlon and Shawn who also star. The film parodies a plethora of horror movies like Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Matrix, The Usual Suspects, The Sixth Sense, and TV shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer – and grossed a whopping $278 million against a $19 million budget at the global box office. The cast included Carmen Electra, Shannon Elizabeth, Anna Faris, Cheri Oteri, and Dave Sheridan. Since its inception, there have been five installments, the last of which hit theaters in 2013.

The new Scary Movie, which will be the first in a new era rather than be Scary Movie 6, does not yet have a release date.