When is The Running Man on streaming? Speculation on the potential Paramount Plus release date

When is The Running Man on streaming? As Edgar Wright's new movie explodes into theaters this week, many fans will be wondering when they'll be able to watch it at home. Well, we're here to provide you with, if not a concrete answer just yet, then some informed speculation.

Based on Stephen King's classic tale (which was originally published under the name Richard Bachman), The Running Man stars Glen Powell as Ben Richards, a man who is forced to fight for his survival in a bloodthirsty game show. The story has been filmed before, with Paul Michael Glaser directing a well-loved version in 1987, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The new Running Man is more faithful to the original text than that film, despite a few notable differences. So if you're here to find out when and where you'll be able to watch The Running Man at home, then scroll on down to find out more...

When is The Running Man streaming on Paramount Plus?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

If you want to see The Running Man as soon as possible, then the only way to do so in the immediate future is to get out and support your local theater by paying to see it on the big screen.

Some time after that, the film will be made available to rent and buy digitally. The Running Man is distributed by Paramount Pictures, and looking to some of their other recent films can help us establish a possible timeline. Novocaine, for example, was released in cinemas on March 14 and then on digital a little over a month later, on April 8. Similarly, The Naked Gun was released in theaters on August 1 before heading to digital on September 2.

If The Running Man follows this pattern then we should probably expect the digital release to follow in just over a month, perhaps on December 16.

But it's the streaming date that we're most interested in here. As The Running Man is being distributed by Paramount Pictures we should expect it to find its streaming home in the US and UK on Paramount Plus. Again, looking to previous films is instructive here. Novocaine landed on Paramount Plus on May 13, two months after it was in the cinema. The Naked Gun was even quicker, arriving on Paramount Plus just under two months after its initial release, on September 30.

There are lots of deciding factors to take into account when deciding when a film hits a streaming site, including box office performance. Still, we expect this to follow the path taken by these previous films. With that in mind, we predict that The Running Man will be streaming on Paramount Plus from January 13, 2026.

For more, check out our guide to the rest of this year's biggest movie release dates.