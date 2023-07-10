Harrison Ford thanks Indiana Jones fans with heartfelt message

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star Harrison Ford has a sweet message for Indy fans – and it's guaranteed to make you all warm and fuzzy.

"For more than 40 years, I've been honored to be your Indiana Jones," Ford says in the video, which you can watch below. "Every moment of this adventure has been made for you, the fans, and it's been one of the greatest joys of my career. Thank you for welcoming The Man With The Hat into your lives for generations. It has meant the world to me to share Indy with all of you. As always, I'll see you at the movies – unless there are snakes, of course."

A special message from Harrison Ford. #IndianaJones pic.twitter.com/ROkhJqockjJuly 8, 2023 See more

The first Indy movie, Raiders of the Lost Ark, debuted 42 years ago, which means Ford has been wearing that fedora for four decades. The actor has been very clear that Dial of Destiny marks his final time playing the character, though, so the fifth film in the franchise is his goodbye.

"I'm really going to encourage people to go to see this movie in the theater with their family," Ford told of us of Dial of Destiny. "As far from your refrigerator as you can get. Go into a place with strangers. People you don't know, people who don't watch the same news that you do, maybe, or people that don't look like you or feel like you, and go into the dark and watch something together that's laughs and joy and heart, and feel your common humanity."

