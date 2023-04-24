Harrison Ford confirms he’s done with Indiana Jones after Dial of Destiny

Harrison Ford has confirmed he won’t be playing Indiana Jones again after Dial of Destiny is released.

Speaking to Total Film magazine for its new issue, Ford asserted of the June release, "This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I'll play the character. I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film."

While Ford is acutely aware of reports that an Indiana Jones TV show is in the works, he maintained that he will "not be involved in that, if it does come to fruition."

Though Indy may be hanging up his hat after his latest adventure (which also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen), Ford is no less enthusiastic about the James Mangold-directed Dial of Destiny.

"I had been ambitious to do this film for 10 years, and there finally came a time when we all committed to that. It was a joyous moment for me. I think it’s a rare situation that I find myself in," Ford said.

"I’ve been able to deliver amazing films developed by Steven [Spielberg] and George [Lucas] over a 40-year period, and to end it not with a whimper, but a bang, has been my greatest ambition for this excursion."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is out in cinemas on June 28 in the UK and June 30 in the US.

