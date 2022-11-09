Indiana Jones TV show reportedly in the works for Disney Plus

Indiana Jones could be coming back to the small screen. Disney is said to be interested in developing a spin-off TV show for Disney Plus, per a new report from Variety (opens in new tab), and is described as "actively" trying to get a series in motion.

According to the report, Disney and Lucasfilm have been floating the idea during general writers' meetings. At this point, the companies are still seeking a writer, so there are no specifics to be known just yet. It's also not clear if the show would be a prequel or a spin-off, or if it has any connection to Indiana Jones 5, which is set to release next year. The show is also described as "set in the world" of Indiana Jones, which could mean the archeologist himself won't feature.

Of course, this wouldn't be the first TV show about the famed explorer. The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles followed the adventures of – you guessed it – young Indy and aired two seasons in the '90s.

The Disney Plus show might not be the only extension to the franchise, either. The report adds that Disney is "exploring" other options to keep the Jones-verse alive, meaning we could be getting even more shows and movies, or projects in "other media."

Indiana Jones 5 will see Harrison Ford don his fedora once again, with Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Toby Jones joining the line-up. James Mangold directs, taking over from Steven Spielberg, who remains on board as a producer. Plot details remain firmly under wraps for the moment, but the trailer was screened behind closed doors at D23.

The film arrives June 30, 2023. In the meantime, check out our roundup of all the upcoming major movie release dates to get planning those theater trips.