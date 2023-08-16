Harrison Ford has the best ever reaction to finding out a snake has been named about him – and it involves singing to plants

Harrison Ford had the best possible reaction to finding out a new species of snake has been named after him.

Per a press release from Conservation International, a snake species discovered in Peru has been named Tachymenoides harrisonfordi (the Salamandra journal has published the details). If you ask us, that name is absolutely perfect, but Ford himself (jokingly) doesn't agree.

"These scientists keep naming critters after me, but it's always the ones that terrify children. I don't understand. I spend my free time cross-stitching. I sing lullabies to my basil plants, so they won't fear the night," Ford said. He also has a spider (Calponia harrisonfordi) and an ant (Pheidole harrisonfordi) named after him, but this is his first snake.

A team of researchers trekking through an alpine swamp in the high in the Andes Mountains spot ambers eyes peering out of the rushes...The eyes belonged a snaked that is named Harrison Ford. Or at least it is now. pic.twitter.com/lzGCw3tEqVAugust 15, 2023 See more

The male snake in question (pictured above) was discovered back in May 2022, sunbathing in a swamp in Peru's Otishi National Park.

"In all seriousness, this discovery is humbling," Ford continued. "It's a reminder that there's still so much to learn about our wild world – and that humans are one small part of an impossibly vast biosphere. On this planet, all fates are intertwined, and right now, one million species are teetering on the edge of oblivion. We have an existential mandate to mend our broken relationship with nature and protect the places that sustain life."

According to Conservation International's site, researchers said the snake species was named after Ford thanks to his environmental advocacy with the organization – he is its vice chair.

"Too often, reptile conservation can be overlooked – most people likely don't find snakes as cute as a fluffy panda cub, but their role in the world's ecosystems is just as important," Neil Cox, manager of the Conservation International-IUCN Biodiversity Assessment Unit, said. "This discovery helps us better understand how snake species exist and survive in the world, and I hope that its fun name will help draw attention to the threat of extinction facing reptiles globally."

Of course, Ford also played Indiana Jones, who famously hates snakes. Why did it have to be snakes?

