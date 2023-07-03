Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny used some hyperrealistic masks for its stuntmen – and we're equally impressed and horrified.

An Indiana Jones fan account tweeted a behind-the-scenes photoset featuring a hyperrealistic SFX mask made to look just like present-day Harrison Ford and the de-aged Ford we also see in the film.

While many are commenting on its nightmarish appearance, it's actually not the first time that images of these masks have made the rounds online. In fact, it was reported back in 2021 that a stuntman had gotten into a minor motorcycle accident while wearing the mask... which apparently was found elsewhere after the accident. The stuntman was thankfully unhurt.

Stunt Mask used in DoD pic.twitter.com/ZgHOqk1nopJuly 2, 2023 See more

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny marks Ford's last outing as Indiana Jones, having first donned the hat and whip in Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981. The final Indy flick is directed by James Mangold (Logan), making it the first-ever in the franchise not directed by Spielberg.

Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, and Boyd Holbrook also star.

Indiana Jones 5 is in theaters now – and we think they should give out one of those masks at every screening, just for funsies. For much more on the movie, check out our pieces below: