Harrison Ford has revealed his reaction to the Indiana Jones costume – and one element in particular confused him.

Indy is usually seen sporting his trademark leather jacket and fedora, and he also just happens to carry a whip, which has rescued him from a few scrapes.

"It was presented to me as an aspect of character in the first film," Ford told GQ of his costume. "My questions about it were many. Why am I wearing a leather jacket in the jungle? Isn't it hot here? Why am I carrying a whip? What am I going to do with a fucking whip?"

The answer, apparently, was, "'You're going to whip people,'" to which Ford said, "'Oh, okay.'"

Ford also revealed that he still has scars on his head from stapling the fedora down. "And the hat? 'Well, it's an evocation of a time period, a reflection of movies past.' 'Oh, okay.' I said, 'Okay,' and that makes it my own," he commented of that famous fedora.

"It was brilliant that George [Lucas] came up with the idea that he had a whip," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told us in an interview about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. "That was such a unique concept, that he would have this whip."

