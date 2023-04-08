Tales of the Jedi season 2 announced by Dave Filoni at Star Wars Celebration

Dave Filoni has confirmed that Tales of the Jedi season 2 is happening. The announcement came during The Clone Wars 15th anniversary panel, which featured appearances from the cast and creatives.

"Tales of the Jedi was so fun the first time, I decided to do some more," Filoni said, adding that, just as Jedi pass on what they have learned, Filoni will be using the opportunity of a season 2 to teach people about his craft – like George Lucas took Filoni under his wing.

No further plot details were revealed, but we can assume Tales of the Jedi season 2 will be similar to its predecessor. That means we should expect another anthology series focusing on key Star Wars characters, with short, dialogue-light episodes set around the prequel era. Season 1 focused on Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku, filling in gaps in their stories.

Of course, it's entirely possible that Filoni will take the show in an entirely new direction – that all remains to be seen.

Filoni wasn't just at Celebration to talk animation. He's also hard at work finishing up the live-action Ahsoka show, which will be debuting on Disney Plus in August. At the Ahsoka Star Wars Celebration panel, it was at last revealed who would be playing the returning big bad Grand Admiral Thrawn – and it's none other than Lars Mikkelsen, who played the character in Rebels. Mikkelsen's brother Mads plays Galen Erso in Rogue One.

Star Wars Celebration has been jam-packed with reveals so far, including three new movies – one to be directed by Dave Filoni – and the first look at The Acolyte and upcoming show Skeleton Crew, to name just a few. You can keep up with our live coverage from our on the ground reporters on the Total Film (opens in new tab) and GamesRadar+ (opens in new tab) Twitter accounts.

For everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store, see our roundup of all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.