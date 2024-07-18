The Acolyte season 2: everything we know about a potential new season

The Acolyte season 2 hasn’t been officially greenlit just yet, but there is more than enough reason to head back to a galaxy far, far away in Star Wars’ High Republic era.

Not only has creator and showrunner Leslye Headland addressed a potential new season multiple times in recent weeks, The Acolyte season 1 ending has dropped several breadcrumbs that demand to be picked up and explored in future episodes. As such, it’s one of our most anticipated upcoming Star Wars shows and movies potentially in the works.

While things remain in flux and aren’t concrete as of writing, there’s plenty to speculate about should The Acolyte season 2 come to pass (and, honestly, we expect it to happen sooner rather than later).

Below, you’ll find the latest from the showrunner on what could go down in The Acolyte season 2, plus where the story might go next, which characters could return, and a possible release date if all goes well.

The Acolyte season 2 hasn’t been announced but, if it does, we expect it to be released a few years from now.

Why? The first season of The Acolyte began production on October 2022 and wrapped in June 2023, a grand total of eight months. We didn’t get that series on Disney Plus until a year later in June 2024.

Even if things were to move at a swift pace, a late 2025 window would be the earliest destination for The Acolyte season 2. That isn’t showing signs of happening just yet. As such, The Acolyte season 2 will likely land in 2026 if it gets renewed.

The Acolyte season 2 cast: who could return?

The Acolyte said some goodbye to some major names while also introducing some fresh faces in its season finale. That gives us a good indication of what shape The Acolyte season 2 cast should take.

The dual roles of Mae/Osha – one with their memory wiped, one training in the Dark side – would once again be handled by Amandla Stenberg.

Qimir (Manny Jacinto) and Vernestra (Rebecca Henderson) have some unfinished business and will play a part in any new season.

David Harewood’s firebrand Senator Rayencourt is being positioned to have a more major role going forward. As, too, is Master Yoda and Darth Plagueis. Frank Oz would likely voice the former, but no one has yet been cast as Plagueis.

Among those who probably won’t be back – unless The Acolyte once again goes down the flashback route – are Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae), Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss), Mother Aniseya (Jodie Turner-Smith), Yord (Charlie Barnett), Jecki (Dafne Keen), and Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman).

The Acolyte season 2 story: where is the show heading next?

The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland promised "four to five" major mysteries that would need to be addressed if season 2 ever came to pass.

After the finale, we have a pretty good idea of where the Star Wars show might be heading next and what those mysteries could be.

First up, the fates of ‘twins’ Mae and Osha respectively. Osha is now under the tutelage of The Stranger, AKA Qimir. Bleeding her lightsaber to red was a pretty big indication that she would fall to the dark side of the Force. Now, it seems, she’s going to train in the ways of the Sith – though a certain Darth Plagueis appears to be waiting in the wings and may yet confuse matters.

Mae, meanwhile, was previously tasked with taking out the Jedi involved in the situation on Brendok 15 years prior. She has since had her memory wiped of Osha until that moment and is on Coruscant with the Jedi. We presume she will now be on the hunt for Osha and could be used as a key pawn in the hunt for the Sith.

One of those Jedi, Vernestra, also has a personal connection to the fallout on present-day Brendok, one which saw Osha murder Sol. She covered up the emergence of the Sith by pinning the blame on Sol, while she’s also hiding a secret of her own – that she used to mentor Qimir. Maybe that’s why she’s gone to Master Yoda for help (and to keep things under wraps)?

Then there’s another newcomer in the shape of David Harewood’s Senator Rayencourt. He has made no bones about his distaste for the Jedi, with the finale seeing the politician help kickstart a Senate and Republic investigation into the religion. What happens next remains to be seen, though we have our suspicions about the character. David Harewood is a prolific actor; would he only be a senator? There’s probably something the show isn’t telling us…

When could we get a trailer for The Acolyte season 2?

We wouldn’t expect a trailer for The Acolyte season 2 for quite some time. Star Wars Celebration in April 2025 would be the likeliest destination for a brief tease if filming has even begun by then.

If not, there likely won’t be any promotional material until a few months prior to release.

What else has been said about The Acolyte season 2?

"I would say there are conversations," Headland said when previously asked by The Nerdist about the prospect of The Acolyte season 2 happening. "And I don’t know when that will happen. I don’t know when that decision [to renew] will be made."

Additionally, Headland told Collider that The Acolyte was pitched as a "multi-season show."

"I would say that when I pitched it, I definitely pitched it as a multi-season show," Headland said. "There are a lot of things at the end of this season that I think are narrative threads that are not tied up, for sure."

Intriguingly, the showrunner also has mapped out ideas for the lineage of the Sith from Qimir through to Palpatine. In the same Nerdist interview as above, she teased: "If I continue to get to tell this story, I know how I would like that to play out. And I would say I think it’s pretty complicated and messy."

For more from a galaxy far, far away, check out the Star Wars timeline. For something altogether more immediate, there’s our guide to the upcoming Ubisoft game Star Wars Outlaws.