The Acolyte showrunner teases the potential future of the Star Wars show, with "four to five major mysteries" for season 2

The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland has teased the potential future of the show – and the mysteries are only going to continue.

While The Acolyte hasn't been renewed officially for season 2 (or beyond) just yet, Headland has ideas on where the story could go. Though, that doesn't mean she's holding anything back just now, either.

"I threw everything into season 1, because who knows what's going to happen?" Headland told Entertainment Weekly, after explaining she took inspiration from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan's approach to "throwing everything at the wall" in season 1, before planning the future of the show when it was picked up for more.

Headland continued: "And then I'd say there are four to five major mysteries and plot points that have to get hit in season 2, but until we get a proper pickup, I worry that spending a lot of time in that world – especially being in a period where I've worked so long on this project that honestly I'm exhausted by it coming out – to kind of jump right into like, 'All right, season 2...' It will probably be more that I know what needs to happen, and I know what the character development needs to be in order to hit the plot points and the character points for a second, third, or fourth season. So I look forward to working on that, but right now, I haven't."

The latest episode of The Acolyte was its most shocking yet, featuring the reveal of the identity of that mysterious Sith and the deaths of two major, fan favorite characters. It's going to take us a while to recover…

The Acolyte continues weekly on Disney Plus. For even more on the show, check out our deep dives on: