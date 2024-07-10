A key Star Wars concept was just referenced in The Acolyte – and it has links to Anakin Skywalker

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Acolyte episode 7.

The latest episode of Star Wars show The Acolyte finally shed light on what really happened on Brendok. Sol and the team of Jedi Masters arrived on the planet intent on investigating a "vergence", which they think is a nexus of power that allowed Brendok to thrive after a hyperspace disaster.

Their mission ultimately leads them to the discovery of Mae, Osha, and the witches of Brendok. When they discover that the twins have been artificially created, Sol and Indara conclude the witches must have used the vergence to create them by "tapping into a power dense enough to split one consciousness into two bodies".

Not only does this reveal how the twins were created, but it also references a key term in Star Wars canon. We’ve seen vergences plenty of times in the galaxy far, far away, including one particularly telling scene in The Phantom Menace.

What is a vergence?

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

As Sol and Indara explain in The Acolyte episode 7, a vergence is a hotspot of power in the Force. Throughout Star Wars history, areas like this have been the cause of much conflict between the Jedi and the Sith who fought for control.

Most examples we’ve seen of actual vergences have been linked to the Dark Side, including the Cave of Evil on Dagobah in The Empire Strikes Back. This unlocks a vision for Luke Skywalker of Darth Vader. Meanwhile, in The Last Jedi, it seems like the First Jedi Temple was also a key vergence given the mirror cave visions that Rey experienced there (H/T Screen Rant).

The main reference to the term though was in The Phantom Menace, where it was used slightly differently. Standing before the Jedi Council, Qui-Gon Jinn described Anakin Skywalker as a vergence, implying it could also be a being rather than just a place. "I have encountered a vergence in the Force," he tells them as Mace Windu questions if he means a person.

