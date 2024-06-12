The Acolyte just introduced a power linked to a major Star Wars Sith Lord

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Acolyte episode 3.

The latest episode of The Acolyte gives us some much-needed context about Mae and Osha’s past on Brendok, as we find out how the fire began. However, some Star Wars fans have noticed something else intriguing about their history, and it could have some major Sith implications.

There’s still a lot of mystery about how the twins were brought into existence, but episode 3 introduces their mothers, Aniseya and Koril. In a telling exchange about halfway through the episode, Koril says that she brought "those girls into the world" and that she "carried them". To this, Aniseya replies, "I created them." That’s not all either, as then Koril asks, "And what happens if the Jedi discover how you created them?" Ominous…

The conversation ends there, but some fans have noticed that the term "creating" beings in Star Wars has a pretty storied history connected to Palpatine’s master Darth Plagueis. As Palpatine tells Anakin in The Revenge of the Sith, Plaugeis was a powerful Sith Lord who had the ability to create life using the Force, using the midi-chlorians to spawn beings. The rare ability was also manipulated by Sith Lords to prolong and cheat death, which is something that lures Anakin to the Dark Side.

"Holy shit Aniseya ‘created’ the twins? She can create life like Plagueis," wrote one fan on Reddit, as another quipped: "Did you ever hear the tragedy of Aniseya the Wise?" A third theorised that the two figures may be linked, adding: "Maybe this will somehow be where Plagueis will learn about how to do this," while a fourth suggested that maybe she learned it from him.

"I am certain that, based on the timeline and what's going on here, there were conversations about Plagueis," comments a fifth. "We'll see if it ends up in the show or not but there's no way they didn't think about it."

Nothing more has been revealed about this yet, but it’s certainly an intriguing theory. And given that Aniseya doesn’t want the Jedi to know how the girls came to be either, it certainly seems like some darkness may have been involved. We’ll have to wait and see.

