The Acolyte finale features a major Star Wars cameo, and it might have just made everything way more complicated

Warning: This article contains big spoilers for The Acolyte episode 8. Make sure you’ve seen the finale before reading on.

All throughout The Acolyte, a big mystery has remained over how the Jedi didn’t know about the rise of the Sith if a hundred years earlier, they had seen one rise. In the finale, this is cleared up somewhat as Vernestra uses Sol to cover up what happened with Qimir, burying the details of the dark side’s emergence.

However, in the final moments of the episode, it is implied that she may have come clean to someone. Yoda appears in a very brief cameo when Vernestra opens a door and says, "Sorry to disturb you, Master. We need to talk."

Now, while we don’t see any more than the back of his head, if Vernestra did confide in him about her former pupil who turned to the dark, it makes events later on very interesting. In The Phantom Menace, Yoda and the fellow Jedi are very shocked to hear that the Sith have returned, but could Yoda have already known at this point?

Some fans certainly think so and have been speculating about what this means for the character’s future. "Hopefully they flesh this out in season 2, but I think this actually adds to Yoda’s character whether intended or not," writes one on Reddit. "I think it would add much more depth to his despair and exile after Anakin’s slaughter of the Jedi."

Another agreed, adding: "He knew this could've happened and watched as the Jedi became more dogmatic, detached, and ineffective during the Clone Wars. He knows firsthand why failure is the greatest teacher."

Although, as a third points out, "The assumption is she will tell Yoda the truth. We don’t know this at all, maybe she needs to report to him for the fallout and the senate issue."

Indeed, it’s worth noting that just how much Vernestra tells him is unclear. At this moment, he is actually the Grand Master of the Jedi Order, but she may just be seeking guidance about her own former pupil. Not only this, but Vernestra doesn’t seem to know that her former pupil is a Sith, just that he "turned to evil". Hmm, complex this is.

Whatever happens after that scene, expect this to play a part in The Acolyte if it returns for season 2. For now, check out our spoiler-filled guides to: