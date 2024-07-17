The Acolyte episode 8 finally answered a big Star Wars question about Qimir
We finally know one key detail about Qimir
Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Acolyte episode 8! Turn back now if you haven't seen the finale yet!
The Acolyte has come to an end, and it's finally answered a burning Qimir question in the process.
Earlier in the season, Qimir seemed to recognize Master Sol, but just how the two might know each other has been a mystery ever since. Some people speculated that the duo might be brothers, separated by Sol being taken away for Jedi training, or Qimir could've been a youngling previously trained by Sol – but it turns out the story is a little darker.
In episode 8, it's revealed that Qimir was once Vernestra's student, who she says turned to evil. Qimir looks scared when he realizes she's arrived and has sensed him, and he quickly dons his cortosis helmet – which blocks mind reading – and vanishes.
Naturally, since Vernestra and Sol are close, Qimir would have met Lee Jung-jae's Jedi Master in the course of being Vernestra's Padawan.
Considering Qimir has a strange scar on his back, it looks like the theory that Vernestra inflicted it with her lightsaber whip is an accurate one. We don't know the full story of what happened between Qimir and Vernestra, though, so it looks like that's backstory saved for a potential season 2.
The episode also revealed two major cameos – Darth Plagueis the Wise and Grand Master Yoda. Again, how these two characters might impact the story ahead remains to be seen.
I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.