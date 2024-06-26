One Star Wars theory might have guessed how Sol and the Sith know each other in The Acolyte

Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Acolyte episode 5! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

The latest episode of The Acolyte has finally unmasked the mysterious Sith Lord and revealed his identity to be Qimir.

Still, though, questions surround the reveal – including how Qimir and Sol know each other. Sol recognizes that the Sith is familiar, but he can't quite place why.

Well, one theory suggests that the duo are actually brothers, and, honestly, we're pretty convinced.

"Calling it now. Master Sol and Qimir are long lost brothers," tweets one fan . "Sol = Sun. Qimir (Qamar in Arabic) = Moon. Calling it now. Master Sol and Qimir are long lost brothers."

Earlier in the series, Sol revealed that he was taken to be a Jedi at the age of four, which is old enough to recognise Qimir through the Force, but not quite old enough to remember him. It could also explain Qimir's vendetta against the Jedi Order, and it ties neatly into The Acolyte's themes of duality and would parallel Mae and Osha's story.

wait that would be such a good parallel to Mae and Osha tho, Sol was taken from his family which sent Qimir down a dark path and later they both inflicted the same fate upon other siblings https://t.co/t9ff7YvO0c pic.twitter.com/6MtQF0iCXFJune 26, 2024

Another persistent theory about the Sith is that Qimir isn't actually the Master. Instead, another Sith Lord could be pulling the strings in the darkness.

We'll just have to wait and see what the full story is behind Qimir – The Acolyte continues weekly on Disney Plus. For even more on the show, check out our deep dives on: