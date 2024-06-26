One Star Wars theory might have guessed how Sol and the Sith know each other in The Acolyte

News
By
published

Could it be?

The Acolyte
(Image credit: Disney)

Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Acolyte episode 5! Turn back now if you're not up to date! 

The latest episode of The Acolyte has finally unmasked the mysterious Sith Lord and revealed his identity to be Qimir. 

Still, though, questions surround the reveal – including how Qimir and Sol know each other. Sol recognizes that the Sith is familiar, but he can't quite place why. 

Well, one theory suggests that the duo are actually brothers, and, honestly, we're pretty convinced. 

"Calling it now. Master Sol and Qimir are long lost brothers," tweets one fan. "Sol = Sun. Qimir (Qamar in Arabic) = Moon. Calling it now. Master Sol and Qimir are long lost brothers."

Earlier in the series, Sol revealed that he was taken to be a Jedi at the age of four, which is old enough to recognise Qimir through the Force, but not quite old enough to remember him. It could also explain Qimir's vendetta against the Jedi Order, and it ties neatly into The Acolyte's themes of duality and would parallel Mae and Osha's story. 

Another persistent theory about the Sith is that Qimir isn't actually the Master. Instead, another Sith Lord could be pulling the strings in the darkness. 

We'll just have to wait and see what the full story is behind Qimir – The Acolyte continues weekly on Disney Plus. For even more on the show, check out our deep dives on: 

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Entertainment Writer

I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English. 

See comments