One small line in The Acolyte episode 6 may have revealed how Qimir knows Sol
The mystery could be explained
In The Acolyte episode 5, it's revealed that Jedi Master Sol and the newly unmasked Sith Qimir know each other – though how they do is left unknown.
But, in the latest episode, we get a clue which might just solve the whole mystery. Now, the following will involve spoilers for The Acolyte episode 6, so turn back now if you're not up to date!
In episode 6, Qimir takes Osha to a strange planet and tries to lure her to the dark side. As part of this, he shows her his cortosis helmet – which, as he explains, actually functions as a sensory deprivation helmet, too, like the ones worn by Jedi younglings in training.
This has Star Wars fans speculating. "On the surface that line seemed to reference earlier when they met when he was unmasked," one fan says about Qimir asking Sol if he remembers him. "No, Sol knew him as a youngling."
In the first episode of The Acolyte, Sol is seen training a room of younglings, so it would make sense for Qimir – a former Jedi himself – to have had dealings with Sol.
Another theory is that Qimir and Sol could be brothers. Sol means 'sun,' and Qimir is very similar to the Arabic word Qamar, which means 'moon.' Considering Qimir's obsession with the power of two, it's certainly possible.
We hopefully won't have long to wait for answers, with The Acolyte releasing weekly on Disney Plus. For even more on the show, check out our deep dives on:
