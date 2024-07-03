The Acolyte makes a key Sith reference in episode 6, and it might explain the Kylo Ren Easter egg

The Acolyte episode 6 references a key Sith belief – and it might explain Qimir's link to Kylo Ren.

The following contains major spoilers for the new episode, so turn back now if you're not up to date!

In the episode, Qimir tells Osha that he's seeking "the power of two". Now, that could be a straightforward reference to the Sith rule of two, which means there's only ever a Master and an apprentice.

Or, it could be a reference to a Force concept introduced in The Rise of Skywalker. Kylo Ren and Rey were revealed to be a dyad in the Force – two people inextricably linked by the mystical energy.

It could be that Qimir is seeking the same thing, which is why he took Mae on as an apprentice in a decision he calls a "mistake" in this episode. He was quite fascinated by how much Osha looks like her twin sister, after all.

Whether he's seeking a dyad that involves himself, or if he thinks Osha and Mae are the duo, remains to be seen. But, it certainly seems the dyad is the key to everything, especially since Kylo Ren's theme played when Qimir approached Osha in The Acolyte episode 5.

"Ah, wish I could," Headland said recently when asked about the moment. "It is there on purpose, but I can't tell you why, and I can't go into what it is. But you shall see."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We'll just have to wait. The Acolyte continues weekly on Disney Plus, and you can read more about the show with our deep dives and exclusives below: