Creature Commandos gets a season 2 as James Gunn bestows us all with a monstrous holiday gift

James Gunn's Creature Commandos animated streaming series has officially been renewed for a second season according to Gunn himself, who shared the good news on social media just in time for Christmas, along with a holiday card featuring the show's unlikely mascot Weasel.

"You wanted monsters? Well, you’re getting even more," Gunn says. "We’re coming back for season two! But don’t worry, we’ve still got plenty left this season for you. Catch new episodes of Creature Commandos every Thursday, with the season one finale dropping January 9 exclusively on Max."

You wanted monsters? Well, you’re getting even more. We’re coming back for season two! But don’t worry, we’ve still got plenty left this season for you. Catch new episodes of #CreatureCommandos every Thursday, with the season one finale dropping January 9 exclusively on… pic.twitter.com/74JeDzscRaDecember 23, 2024

Creature Commandos has proved to be a worthy first entry in the new DC Studios cinematic universe as well as a pitch-perfect continuation of The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, two previous DC properties that are making the jump to the new continuity.

Still, there's a long way to go before the end of the first season, which, as Gunn points out, is still in the middle of airing. And considering how tragic the last couple episodes have been, who knows what the team will even look like by the time the season ends.

In fact, episode 4, 'Chasing Squirrels,' was so deeply heartbreaking (and emotionally affecting) that I took time out to explore what makes the episode, and its central character Weasel, so special , and so reflective of the larger themes of what the "Monsters" side of the so-called "Gods and Monsters" era of the burgeoning cinematic DC Universe is all about so far.

Up next, kinda more on the "Gods" side of the equation, is Gunn's Superman reboot movie, which just got a gorgeous first trailer that's setting hopes for the film quite high.

New episodes of Creature Commandos will premiere Thursdays on Max through early January. For more, check out our Creature Commandos review or our guide to the other best shows on HBO Max to add to your watchlist.