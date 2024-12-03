Creature Commandos release schedule: When is episode 1 on Max?

Creature Commandos kicks off James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU as the soft reboot of the cinematic universe begins. The animated show follows a ragtag group of monsters assembled by Amanda Waller. Set following the events of Peacemaker (one of the few remaining projects carried forward to the new DCU), the series sees Waller decide to no longer put human lives in danger for her clandestine operations.

Her new black ops team is led by General Rick Flag Sr. and features the likes of Circe, Weasel, Eric Frankenstein, the Bride, and Clayface. An impressive voice cast joins the project too, including Viola Davis back as Waller, Maria Bakalova, Anya Chalotra, Frank Grillo, Alan Tudyk, and David Harbour. Given its importance as the first DCU project proper, it's going to be appointment viewing. Here's how you can stream it.

(Image credit: Max)

Creature Commandos episodes 1 and 2 will be released on Max on Thursday, December 5 at 12am PT/3am ET.

The two episode premiere will only be available on Max so viewers in the UK will have to play the waiting game for now. No release date has been announced yet.

Creature Commandos release schedule: When are new episodes out?

Creature Commandos episode 1: 'The Collywobbles' – December 5

Creature Commandos episode 2: 'The Tourmaline Necklace' – December 5

Creature Commandos episode 3: 'Cheers to the Tin Man' – December 12

Creature Commandos episode 4: 'Chasing Squirrels' – December 19

Creature Commandos episode 5: TBC – December 26

Creature Commandos episode 6: TBC – January 2

Creature Commandos episode 7: TBC – January 9

How many episodes of Creature Commandos are there?

(Image credit: Max)

In total there are seven episodes of Creature Commandos. These are airing weekly on Max on Thursdays. Each episode is between 20 and 30 minutes long.

Where can I watch Creature Commandos in the UK?

(Image credit: DCU)

Currently, you can't watch Creature Commandos in the UK. Unlike shows like Dune: Prophecy and The Penguin, the series will not be available immediately on NOW and Sky TV. However, if we were to guess, this is likely where the show will end up.

Peacemaker was released on these platforms about about two months after it started airing in the UK. So our best bet at the moment is around February 2025.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out our Creature Commandos review or our guide to the other best shows on HBO Max to add to your watchlist.