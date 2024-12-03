Creature Commandos star Frank Grillo thinks we’ll get a season 2 of the new DC show "unless something goes terribly awry"

Creature Commandos star Frank Grillo is confident that the new DC show will get a second season.

"Unless something goes terribly awry, I think we'll see a season 2," Grillo tells GamesRadar+. "I'd love to see how it evolves. I'd like to see I'd like to see how they develop as a team because it takes the whole season for them to be a symbiotic kinda group and just see where it goes. Because it starts with me meeting them and kind of going like, what am I doing? What are these things? And then we become a family."

Grillo plays Rick Flag Sr., the army vet that Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) taps to lead a new team of super-monsters known as the Creature Commandos. Flag is set to appear not only in the new animated series, but in Peacemaker season 2, and the upcoming Superman movie. You might remember that Rick's son Rick Flag Jr. was killed by Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad, which lets us know that Rick Flag Sr. will be spending his time in the DCU on a mission for revenge.

Creature Commandos marks the beginning of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU, introducing us to a whole new crop of characters that, despite being animated, will each make live-action appearances as the DCU continues.

Creature Commandos hits Max on December 5. For our verdict on the new show, check out our Creature Commandos review. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies and shows you need to know about.