DC is fast-tracking Creature Commandos season 2 after overwhelmingly positive reaction to season 1
Creature Commandos season 2 gets an exciting update from writer
Despite Creature Commandos season 1 dropping only a matter of months ago, it looks like season 2 could be coming sooner than you’d think as writer Dean Lorey has confirmed that that production is well underway.
"It's still early days, but we are actively working on breaking the season and starting to figure that out. So it's definitely moving forward," said Lorey to The Direct. "They put it on a fast track, and they seem to mean it. So, yeah, we're in it."
It's no secret that DC has its plate full will the stack of projects set to release under James Gunn’s DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. But the reason for fast-tracking Creature Commandos could be due to the overwhelmingly positive reaction to season 1, which still stands at a near-perfect 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes.
The writer has also let on to which characters the second season will focus on. Season 1 introduced us to Amanda Waller’s band of DC’s most interesting monsters; Bride, G.I. Robot, Weasel, Eric Frankenstein, Doctor Phosphorus, and Nina Mazursky. However, at the end of Creature Commandos season 1, viewers got to meet the new black ops team as Bride, Phosphorus, Nosferata, Khalis, Weasel, a rebuilt G.I., and King Shark formed the new Task Force M.
And it looks like season 2 will focus on this new group. "I think it'll be at least somewhat accurate," said Lorey in response to whether season 2 will focus on this new roster. "I mean, it's like those are all characters that we think would be really fun in the season. And James [Gunn] wrote, you know, all the episodes last season. So those were his instincts, which are pretty good. So yeah, I would say there's that and, I mean, there's no world where I would want to do a season without a beefed-up GI Robot."
Creature Commandos season 2 was renewed last December before season 1 had come to and end, however, DC is yet to reveal an official release date, cast list, or synopsis for the upcoming season. While you wait, make sure to read our Creature Commandos season 1 review.
