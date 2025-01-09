Creature Commandos ending explained: Who dies in the James Gunn DC series? Will there be a season 2?

The final episode of Creature Commandos, the first project in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s newly established DCU, has aired - and it was just as heartbreaking as we thought it would be, if not more.

After being tasked by Amanda Waller to lead a team of super-monsters on a covert mission, Rick Flag Sr. quickly learns that he might’ve bit off more than he could chew - and things quickly spiral into a life-or-death situation. The finale not only neatly wraps things up, but opens the door for a second season - which was recently announced. So, if seven episodes weren’t enough for you, get ready for more.

Because so much occurs in the Creature Commandos finale, we’ve broken it down below into easily digestible sections and answered all of your burning questions. Be warned, however: there are heavy spoilers ahead for Creature Commandos episode 7. Make sure you’ve streamed the whole season before scrolling down.

Creature Commandos ending explained

(Image credit: DC)

The remaining members of the Creature Commandos, now led by the Bride, are still set to carry out their mission to kill Princess Illana Rostovic and prevent WWIII according to Circe's vision. As they move through the castle, taking down guards left and right. Rick Flag Sr. is hospitalized after his episode 5 fight with Clayface, but Eric Frankenstein makes it out unharmed. Believing that Clayface was working with Circe to frame Ilana, he shows up to tell the Bride that she’s making a mistake by killing the princess. Before he can deliver the news, the Bride shoots him dead.

Ilana decides to go for her morning swim in the moat in front of her castle, despite the guards urging her not to. Naturally, the Bride tasks the amphibious Nina Masursky to carry out the assassination. Meanwhile, Waller and John Economos pay a visit to the home of Aisla MacPherson, the expert that Waller consulted about Circe’s vision, and find her dead. It turns out that Clayface was, after presumably killing her, posing as Aisla. Upon discovering this, Waller tries to contact the team in order to call off the mission. It’s too late, however, with the Creature Commandos continuing their mission and the princess killing Nina in self-defense.

The Bride, angry and distraught, confronts Ilana and in a shocking twist, it’s revealed that the princess was walking through the castle halls with none other than Clayface. The Bride explains that, upon realizing the team was set out to assassinate her, Ilana recruited Clayface to kill and pose as Aisla in order to frame Circe. The Bride very calmly and cooly shoots Ilana in the face, killing her instantly. The Bride exits the castle with Weasel and Doctor Phosphorus at her side.

The Bride returns to Belle Reve, with John Economos walking her to a separate wing in the institution that houses the new Creature Commandos - including a newly reconstructed GI Robot and a few monsters including King Shark.

Who dies in the Creature Commandos finale?

(Image credit: DC Studios)

Eric Frankenstein is presumed dead in the finale after The Bride shoots him and spits on him, though can the undead actually die? Princess Ilana Rostovic tragically kills Nina Mazursky in the finale, and in turn dies at the hands of the Bride.

Is there a Creature Commandos post-credits scene?

(Image credit: DC)

It’s a bit of a morbid one, given that it features two dead characters, but it was clearly included to offer some comic relief after such a harrowing finale. Eric Frankenstein, after getting his butt kicked by the Bride in episode 5, sits across from Bogdana eating soup. He tells Bogdana that the Bride only injured him because she clearly “cares” about him. He then asks Bogdana what kind of soup they’re eating, to which the sweet old lady replies, “Spider droppings”. Eric tells her it’s disgusting, and she cheerfully agrees. We know that soon after this he kills her.

Will there be a Creature Commandos season 2?

(Image credit: DC Studios)

Short answer: yes. Creature Commandos was renewed for season 2 just before Christmas. "You wanted monsters? Well, you’re getting even more," Gunn wrote in the announcement. "We’re coming back for season two! But don’t worry, we’ve still got plenty left this season for you. Catch new episodes of Creature Commandos every Thursday, with the season one finale dropping January 9 exclusively on Max." It’s unclear whether the new season will stick to its short format and short episode count, but we can infer that the events of both Peacemaker season 2 and Superman will impact the show as Rick Flag Sr. is set to appear in both projects.

Creature Commandos is now streaming in its entirety on Max. For more, check out our Creature Commandos review and our Creature Commandos post-credits explained.