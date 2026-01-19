Logitech has dropped one of its best features on its next gaming mouse, but esports pros will be rubbing their hands

How many times do you click your mouse each day? If you work at a computer, it's likely close to 10,000. That's why I'm particularly critical over how a mouse click feels and sounds. It's also why I'm often so taken with the Logitech G Pro X Superlight range.

These rodents run specs capable of making the best gaming mouse models weep, but on top of all that they've got the snappiest, crispiest main clicks I've used. And now Logitech is throwing them all out of the window.

Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike | $179.99 at Logitech

The Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike is now available to pre-order direct from Logitech's own store. The mouse currently comes with three months of Aimlabs+ for free and shipping begins February 11.

Announced in the middle of last year, and available for pre-order now, the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike rips those switches out in favor of a haptic system that responds to the pressure of your finger much sooner. That's the elevator pitch, anyway. I haven't had my mitts on this new release so far so it remains to be seen just how useful that new tech is.

What I do know is that Logi is heralding this advancement as one of the greats. Fire? Barely know her. The wheel? Child's play.

Logitech asserts that its new Superstrike technology boosts speed and precision while maintaining that satisfying feel of a sturdy main click. It's an analog sensor, essentially, similar to the Hall effect studs on the best gaming keyboard PCBs. That means players will be able to set their own actuation point across either the left or right main click, while still feeling the thunk of a switch.

I'm keen to get a rodent under my own hand to see how the tech pans out, but considering I've put my faith in the best Logitech gaming mice and their main clicks for years I'm optimistic. The 65g rodent still sports the brand's Hero 2 sensor for 888 IPS tracking speed and 44,000 DPI, with a 90 hour battery life under the hood as well. While it costs more than both the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX and Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro, the brand is confident it's going to be a game-changer for the speed-inclined.

(Image credit: Future)

Of course, this is one for the ultra-competitive among us (if that $179.99 price tag didn't make that obvious enough). Casual players may benefit from the different levels of sensitivity between the left and right clicks, but in general those microseconds of saved time are only going to be useful (or even noticeable) to tournament-level players. Still, if you're curious about where this elite market is heading it's well worth checking out.

