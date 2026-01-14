Sony just unveiled limited edition Hatsune Miku earbuds, but I just wish they were more PS5 friendly

Sony has revealed that it's collaborating with everyone's favorite virtual diva, Hatsune Miku, for a set of limited edition earbuds. The $249.99 Sony LinkBuds Fit are equipped with 8.4 mm-sized audio drivers and filled with features from advanced noise cancelling to an up to 5.5-hour battery life.

Sadly, unlike the best gaming earbuds, there's no 2.4GHz wireless support to be found with this limited edition release. Instead, these buds rely purely on Bluetooth, so if you were hoping these could pair perfectly with your PS5 for future evenings playing through Miku's best songs on Project DIVA Future Tone, you'll have to look elsewhere.

At least this drop, which is brand-new to the US after originally launching in Japan last Summer, does come packaged with a unique and cute acrylic stand and some extra Miku-goodies that fans can jump on. However, I wish these buds were designed with Sony's pixel-pusher instead.

LinkBuds Fit in Green - Hatsune Miku Limited Edition | $249.99 at Sony

These limited edition LinkBuds Fit are equipped with the same 8.4 mm Dynamic audio drivers, up to 5.5-hour battery life, comfortable and lightweight 41g fit other versions of the Sony buds. However, this new drop includes a bundle of Hatsune Miku goodies, from an acrylic stand featuring the diva herself, to access to her "Believe Day" song and animations that you can watch and project via the HoloModels smartphone app.

These buds are not up to the task of pairing with the best PS5 games, including all the Project Diva releases I've bought over the years. Sony's current-gen console doesn't come with built-in Bluetooth support, so I'd need an adapter to get these working. Instead, the LinkBuds Fit are aimed towards general music listening, which makes sense, as Hatsune Miku has a massive backlog of catchy tunes.

However, as 2025 brought us official releases like the Asus x TUF Gaming Collection, which included the Gen II Hatsune Miku Edition Headset, and later the ATH-M50xSTS-USB Miku headset by Audio Technica, I was hoping these buds would at least have some 2.4GHz wireless support at hand. Not every pair of buds has to be designed for gaming, of course, and I have my trusty SteelSeries Game Buds to use in the meantime. But I won't pretend that my hype as a big Vocaloid fan was quickly squandered when I realized these almost $300 buds are purely for listening to music on the go.

The disappointment continues from there, as despite the buds being the result of a Hatsune Miku collab, there's nothing about them that reminds me of my favorite diva. These are basically just a green version of the Sony LinkBuds Fit, which are available in a range of colors already for $228 at Amazon, or directly from the Sony store.

Like the Asus x TUF Gaming Hatsune Miku gaming headset I have as part of my PC setup, it'd have been nice to see some iconography, from her 01 tattoo, to some music notes to make it more reminiscent of what she's all about. At least the buds come packaged with a limited edition acrylic stand, which includes some stunning art by illustrator Ogipote.