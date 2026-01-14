How to watch the Resident Evil Showcase – our next look at RE: Requiem gameplay and more Leon Kennedy is nearly here
Capcom also says "Some of the games included," implying more appearances
Capcom is showing off more of Resident Evil Requiem via a new Resident Evil Showcase stream. We've got you covered with when, where, and how to watch it live.
Capcom last showed off Resident Evil Requiem at The Game Awards with the definitely-not-leaked reveal of Leon Kennedy as the game's second playable character. Now, just over a month later, Capcom is prepping a Resident Evil Showcase later this week to show us some more of Uncle Leon after his big coming-out party, and probably a catch-up with Grace Ashcroft, too.
The YouTube trailer for the event says it will feature "brand new gameplay and news for Resident Evil Requiem." Notably, the web page says "Some of the games included in the show aren't suitable for children," implying that Requiem won't be alone during the show. However, given that Resident Evil 7 and Village are both set to receive Nintendo Switch 2 versions on the same day Requiem launches, it's very likely going to be related to those, but hey, get all the Code Veronica remake copium in while you can.