How to watch the Resident Evil Showcase – our next look at RE: Requiem gameplay and more Leon Kennedy is nearly here

Capcom is showing off more of Resident Evil Requiem via a new Resident Evil Showcase stream. We've got you covered with when, where, and how to watch it live.

Capcom last showed off Resident Evil Requiem at The Game Awards with the definitely-not-leaked reveal of Leon Kennedy as the game's second playable character. Now, just over a month later, Capcom is prepping a Resident Evil Showcase later this week to show us some more of Uncle Leon after his big coming-out party, and probably a catch-up with Grace Ashcroft, too.