The Switch 2 could be getting two smaller game cartridges as publisher reveals and then backtracks the existence of a cheaper path to physical launches

R-Type Dimensions 3 publisher Inin Games says "there has been no official announcement or confirmation from Nintendo" on two new Switch 2 cartridges

Nintendo could soon be offering two new Switch 2 cartridges for publishers wanting a cheaper option to give their games a physical launch.

Right now, the only two options publishers have for distribution on Switch 2 are the console's traditional 64 GB cartridges, the game-key cards often maligned in game preservation communities, and of course, purely digital launches. It seems that may be about to change, though, if a leak from R-Type Dimensions 3 publisher Inin Games is to believed - despite that same publisher later walking back its initial statement.

ININ Games retracts their statement about the new smaller Switch 2 carts. "There has been no official announcement or confirmation from Nintendo concerning cartridge storage capacities. Any references to specific storage sizes should not be interpreted as official information from Nintendo."

— @wario64.bsky.social (@wario64.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-12-19T23:44:52.571Z

Now, this sure looks like Nintendo told Inin Games behind the scenes that new Switch 2 cartridges were on the way, and someone made a whoopsie and shared it publicly, but that's not necessarily the case. Until we get an official announcement, it's probably best to take this with a pinch of salt. That said, if Nintendo is offering game devs and publishers more affordable options for physical launches, that could be a wonderful thing for preservation, collectors, and people who simply prefer to hold their games in their hands.

