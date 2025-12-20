The Switch 2 could be getting two smaller game cartridges as publisher reveals and then backtracks the existence of a cheaper path to physical launches

Nintendo could soon be offering two new Switch 2 cartridges for publishers wanting a cheaper option to give their games a physical launch.

Right now, the only two options publishers have for distribution on Switch 2 are the console's traditional 64 GB cartridges, the game-key cards often maligned in game preservation communities, and of course, purely digital launches. It seems that may be about to change, though, if a leak from R-Type Dimensions 3 publisher Inin Games is to believed - despite that same publisher later walking back its initial statement.

In its initial announcement, via Wario64 on Bluesky, Inin Games let fans know R-Type Dimensions 3 would be getting a physical launch because of two new Switch 2 cartridge offerings. "Two days ago Nintendo announced two new smaller cartridge sizes for Nintendo Switch 2," the statement originally read. "This allows us to recalculate production in a way that wasn't possible before."

However, Inin Games has now issued a correction that reads: "There has been no official announcement or confirmation from Nintendo concerning cartridge storage capacities. Any references to specific storage sizes should not be interpreted as official information from Nintendo."

Inin Games also edited its announcement page for the physical version of R-Type Dimensions 3 and removed any langue referring to new Switch 2 cartridges. "We could recalculate the production in a way that wasn't possible before," the announcement now reads.

Ironically, the page still displays an image of a large Switch 2 cartridge next to a smaller one.

ININ Games retracts their statement about the new smaller Switch 2 carts. "There has been no official announcement or confirmation from Nintendo concerning cartridge storage capacities. Any references to specific storage sizes should not be interpreted as official information from Nintendo." — @wario64.bsky.social (@wario64.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-12-19T23:44:52.571Z

Now, this sure looks like Nintendo told Inin Games behind the scenes that new Switch 2 cartridges were on the way, and someone made a whoopsie and shared it publicly, but that's not necessarily the case. Until we get an official announcement, it's probably best to take this with a pinch of salt. That said, if Nintendo is offering game devs and publishers more affordable options for physical launches, that could be a wonderful thing for preservation, collectors, and people who simply prefer to hold their games in their hands.

Here are the best Switch 2 games you can play today.