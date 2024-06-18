Capcom is finally rereleasing Marvel Vs Capcom 2 along with six other classic games, including the first true arcade port of The Punisher in 31 years

Marvel fans and fighting game fans rejoice, our shared day has come! Capcom has announced Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, a collection of seven games connected to the eponymous fighting game series.

Per Capcom's trailer for the collection, the games included are X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel Super-Heroes, X-Men Vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super-Heroes Vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Vs. Capcom: Clash of the Super Heroes, and Marvel Vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes.

You'll notice that's only six games. The last game is a true arcade port of classic brawler The Punisher, a rare treat in itself given the game's notoriously poor translation to vintage consoles, which does indeed include online co-op.

"Gonna take you for a ride back to the arcades with MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics!" reads Capcom's social media announcement. "7 legendary games, one Super Heroic collection, coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Steam in 2024."

Here's the trailer for the collection:

Capcom's fighting game collections are usually a lot of fun for fans of classic arcade fighters, and this one in particular has some real gems. X-Men: Children of the Atom is an underrated classic, and of course, Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 is beloved as one of the best fighting games of all time, with a thriving competitive scene.

The collection does leave out the modern crossover games Marvel Vs. Capcom 3, which had several iterations, and its ill-received sequel Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite, neither of which technically fit under the "arcade classics" banner. But there's more than enough there to keep fighting game enthusiasts and Marvel fans alike entertained.

Capcom has put up an official website for Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, but there's no announced release date yet aside from 2024. And of course, you'll need a Switch, a PS4, or a Steam account to play it.

