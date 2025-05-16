Wednesday star Jenna Ortega's new movie is the lowest-rated 2025 release on Rotten Tomatoes – but it's still an improvement after it debuted to a 0% score

Jenna Ortega's new movie Hurry Up Tomorrow is currently the lowest-rated 2025 release on Rotten Tomatoes – but its current rating is still an improvement, as the film initially debuted to a score of 0%.

Abel Tesfaye, AKA The Weeknd, plays a fictionalized version of himself – a musician suffering from insomnia and on the verge of a mental breakdown – who's taken on an existential odyssey by a stranger, and the film serves as a companion piece to his album of the same name. The movie's cast also includes Ortega and Barry Keoghan, and it's directed by Trey Edward Shults, who previously helmed the 2017 horror It Comes at Night and the 2019 drama Waves.

At the time of writing, Hurry Up Tomorrow has a critics' score of 16% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 37 reviews, ranking below Disney's live-action Snow White remake (39%), A Minecraft Movie (47%), and Captain America: Brave New World (48%).

Entertainment Weekly writes that "the nearly plot-free movie is self-indulgent, overly serious, and, worst of all, just plain dull," while Associated Press comments on the film's "stiff writing, no stakes, limited emotional weight and an unclear narrative."

The Guardian's review, meanwhile, says Hurry Up Tomorrow "can't rush past its lack of clarity, both visually and in the storytelling. The payoffs should hit harder, but the film's insistence on tarrying in the space between the characters' sober and sick minds make for muddled set-ups."

As for the movie's performances, The Hollywood Reporter says that Ortega and Keoghan "do what they can, investing their thinly written characters with intense energy. But their hard-working efforts are not enough to make Hurry Up Tomorrow anything more than a huge ego trip for its star."

Hurry Up Tomorrow is out now in theaters.