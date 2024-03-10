Oscars 2024 Live Coverage: All the winners, the red carpet, and ceremony – as it happens

Refresh

Host Jimmy Kimmel is here and his monologue is predictably full of jokes, and no one is safe. Greta Gerwig gets a call out for her snub (as do the voters for not securing her nomination), a quip about Cillian Murphy's name, and a very on the nose Robert Downey Jr. joke. And, of course, there's a quip about the length of this year's nominees... (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a slight delay, the 96th Academy Awards are underway! We begin with a montage of the nominees for this year's ceremony.

We're now just a couple of minutes out from the ceremony! Grab your popcorn and any last minute snacks and get ready for some tearful speeches and lots of glamour...

The final arrivals are making their way along the carpet. Including Lily Gladstone and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Another big arrival! Cillian Murphy is here. Could tonight mark his first Oscar win?

Best director nominee Christopher Nolan has also arrived, ahead of the ceremony. He's looking like the one to beat at the moment, so this could be a big night for him and the rest of the Oppen-homies! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another big arrival! Anatomy of a Fall star Messi is already seated inside and ready for the ceremony. This is good news as there had been some reports that talented four-legged actor would not be allowed to attend. Pawesome news.

I've been trawling the internet to find the best trivia about this year's Oscars. Here's some of my favorites: Films are getting lengthy! The average runtime of the Best Picture nominees are 138 minutes.

John Williams has earned his 54th nomination this year for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, making him the most Oscar nominated person of all time.

The Holdovers breaks a record as the first Christmas film nominated for Best Picture since Miracle on 34th Street.

There are four Oscar-nominated couples this year: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari; Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas; Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, and Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley.

More nominees have arrived! Paul Giamatti and Danielle Brooks are here... (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not everyone who we expected would be nominated for this year's awards made the final cut... The biggest snub was Barbie's Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig. Neither were nominated for Best Actor or Best Director. The move caused quite the stir, with Ryan Gosling even sharing a statement on it. Read all about that here...

Have you managed to watch all of the nominees this year? Well, if you’re still hoping to add some to your watchlist, we’ve also compiled a list of where to stream every Oscar-nominated film.

Another nominee has arrived: Emma Stone, who is nominated for playing Bella Baxter in Poor Things. The film is nominated for 11 awards tonight, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Now, let's chat how you can actually watch the show. The ceremony will be broadcast on ABC for viewers in the US. Meanwhile, if you're in the UK, you'll be able to watch live on ITV. Timings wise, the ceremony will begin at 4pm PT/7pm ET/11pm GMT, which is an hour earlier than its usual time slot. For more details, check out our 2024 Oscars watch guide.

In our final look at the nominees, let's talk Best Picture. There are 10 amazing films hoping to win big. The list is as follows: American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest It's definitely a hard category to call, but based on the awards season so far (including the at the 2024 BAFTAs), we're going to hedge our bets on Oppenheimer at this point.

Let's take a look at some of the new arrivals on the red carpet. Nominees Sandra Hüller and Colman Domingo are here.

Then we've got the Best Director category, featuring Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall; Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon; Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer; Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things, and Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest. Based on our Oscars 2024 predictions, we're thinking this one is Nolan's to lose at the moment...

In the acting categories, it's looking very tight, but let's take a rundown of who's vying for what. In the best actor category, Bradley Cooper is up for Maestro; Colman Domingo is up for Rustin; Paul Giamatti is up for The Holdovers; Cillian Murphy is up for Oppenheimer, and Jeffrey Wright is up for American Fiction. In the best actress category, Annette Bening is nominated for Nyad; Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon; Sandra Huller for Anatomy of a Fall; Carey Mulligan for Maestro, and Emma Stone for Poor Things. In the best supporting actress category, the nominees are: Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer; Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple; America Ferrera for Barbie; Jodie Foster for Nyad, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers. And finally, the best supporting actor category features: Sterling K Brown for American Fiction; Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon; Robert Downey Jr for Oppenheimer; Ryan Gosling for Barbie, and Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things.

While we get started, it’s a perfect time to take a look at the nominees. Leading the way is Oppenheimer, which has 13 nominations, closely followed by Poor Things at 11. There are also nods for The Holdovers, Past Lives, and Killers of the Flower Moon.