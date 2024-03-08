Oscars 2024 watch guide: how to watch, what time is the ceremony, and more

It's that time of year again – the Academy Awards are fast approaching, and our Oscars 2024 watch guide means you won't miss out on even a moment of the glitz and glamour.

Oppenheimer leads the way in the 2024 Oscars nominations, with other films up for gold including Poor Things, The Holdovers, Barbie, and more.

Below, we've got everything you need to watch the red carpet and the ceremony. This year, timings are a little different to the usual, and the broadcast also has a new home in the UK. There's also the tricky matter of time zones, as the US clocks change on Sunday, but the UK is sticking with GMT until later in the month. Have no fear, though, because we've broken it all down right here.

So, for what you need to know to enjoy the biggest night in Hollywood, head to our Oscars 2024 watch guide below.

How to watch the 2024 Oscars

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The 2024 Oscars will be broadcast on ABC for viewers watching in the US, while UK viewers will be able to watch live on ITV (making a change from last year's event, which was shown on Sky Cinema). You'll also be able to stream online on ABC and ITV's streamers.

What time is the 2024 Oscars ceremony

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

This year, the 2024 Oscars ceremony timings are a little different. The ceremony will begin at 4pm PT/7pm ET/11pm GMT, which is an hour earlier than its usual time slot (don't forget that, in the US, the clocks are changing on March 10, but the UK will remain on GMT until later in the month, so the time difference is an hour shorter). If everything runs to time, expect the ceremony to end at 7:30pm PT/10:30pm ET/2:30am GMT.

In the UK, Jonathan Ross will host the Oscars Live show from 10:15pm GMT.

What time is the 2024 Oscars red carpet

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Now, if you're like us and enjoy watching all the nominees arrive dressed to the nines, you'll be keen to watch red carpet coverage. This year, the red carpet pre-show, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough, kicks off at 3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET. In the UK, the red carpet will be live streamed on the streamer ITVX, beginning at 9pm GMT.

