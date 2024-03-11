Emma Stone has won the Oscar for Best Actress at this year's Academy Awards.

The actor was nominated in the category for her performance in Yorgos Lanthimos's surrealist comedy-drama Poor Things, and beat out the likes of Nyad's Annette Bening, Maestro's Carey Mulligan, Anatomy of a Fall's Sandra Hüller, and Killers of the Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone.

Accepting the award, Stone admitted she'd had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction as her dress split. "I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken,'" she laughed.

"The other night I was panicking that this could happen, and Yorgos said, 'Take yourself out of it," she continued. "And he’s right. This is about a team that came together to make something bigger than the sum of its parts. I’m so deeply honoured to share this with every person who poured their love and brilliance into this film. Thank you, Yorgos, for giving me the part of a lifetime in Bella Baxter.”

It marks Stone's second Academy Award win, having picked up the gong for her role as Mia in Damien Chazelle's modern-day musical La La Land back in 2017. In Poor Things, she plays Bella Baxter, a young woman who finds herself learning the ways of the world again after being resurrected by Willem Dafoe's pioneering surgeon Godwin.

Of Stone's co-stars, Mark Ruffalo was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category, but lost out to Robert Downey Jr. As for the film, it was also up for Best Costume, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture.

For more on this year's Academy Awards, stay up to date with our Oscars 2024 live blog.