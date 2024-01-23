Oscars 2024 nominations list in full - Oppenheimer leads the way with 13 nods

The Oscars 2024 nominations are here! Leading the way with 13 nominations is Oppenheimer, closely followed by Poor Things (11). But that's not the full story. There are also nods for The Holdovers, Past Lives, and Killers of the Flower Moon, with actors such as Cillian Murphy and Da'Vine Joy Randolph receiving the plaudits for their work over the past year ahead of the 96th Academy Awards.
There were shocks and surprises galore, too, with All of Us Strangers and Saltburn missing out, with American Fiction getting a strong showing in certain major categories.
As for Best Picture, the 10-strong field is bound to cause some debate. Barbie brings the Kenergy alongside heavy hitters Oppenheimer and Killers of the Flower Moon. Might Poor Things spring a shock come awards night?
Those were the headlines, now take a look at the full story. Here is every nomination from every single category at the 2024 Oscars.
Best Picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Director
- Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Best Actor
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actress
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor
- Sterling K Brown, American Fiction
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Cinematography
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Film Editing
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Original Song
- The Fire Inside, Flamin’ Hot
- I’m Just Ken, Barbie
- It Never Went Away, American Symphony
- Wahzhazhe, Killers of the Flower Moon
- What Was I Made For?, Barbie
Best Animated Feature Film
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Animated Short
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best Live Action Short
- The After
- Invincible
- Night of Fortune
- Red, White, And Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
International Feature Film
- Io Capitano
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Teacher’s Lounge
- The Zone of Interest
Best Adapted Screenplay
- American Fiction, Cord Jefferson
- Barbie, Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach
- Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things, Tony McNamara
- The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
Best Original Screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triete and Arthur Hariri
- The Holdovers, David Hemingson
- Maestro, Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer
- May December, Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik
- Past Lives, Celine Song
Best Documentary Feature
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill A Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Best Documentary Short
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island In-between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Best Makeup and Hair
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
Best Sound
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Best Visual Effects
- The Creator
- Godzilla: Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
Best Production Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Original Score
- American Fiction, Laura Karpman
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams
- Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson
- Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson
- Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix
Best Costume Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
The 2024 Oscars takes place on March 10. For more, check out the Oscars nominations as they happened, plus a look at the full movie release dates calendar.