Oscars 2024 nominations list in full - Oppenheimer leads the way with 13 nods

The Oscars 2024 nominations are here! Leading the way with 13 nominations is Oppenheimer, closely followed by Poor Things (11). But that's not the full story. There are also nods for The Holdovers, Past Lives, and Killers of the Flower Moon, with actors such as Cillian Murphy and Da'Vine Joy Randolph receiving the plaudits for their work over the past year ahead of the 96th Academy Awards.

There were shocks and surprises galore, too, with All of Us Strangers and Saltburn missing out, with American Fiction getting a strong showing in certain major categories.

As for Best Picture, the 10-strong field is bound to cause some debate. Barbie brings the Kenergy alongside heavy hitters Oppenheimer and Killers of the Flower Moon. Might Poor Things spring a shock come awards night?

Those were the headlines, now take a look at the full story. Here is every nomination from every single category at the 2024 Oscars.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Song

The Fire Inside, Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken, Barbie

It Never Went Away, American Symphony

Wahzhazhe, Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For?, Barbie

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short

Letter to a Pig

Ninety Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Live Action Short

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White, And Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

International Feature Film

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teacher’s Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction, Cord Jefferson

Barbie, Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Poor Things, Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triete and Arthur Hariri

The Holdovers, David Hemingson

Maestro, Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer

May December, Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik

Past Lives, Celine Song

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill A Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In-between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best Makeup and Hair

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla: Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Score

American Fiction, Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The 2024 Oscars takes place on March 10.