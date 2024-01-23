Live
Oscars 2024 nominations live coverage – All the news as it happens
Who will make the shortlist?
The Oscars 2024 nominations are almost upon us, and as ever, it's a tight race for the most prestigious accolade of the awards season. The ceremony itself isn't underway until March 10, but today (January 23, 2024) we'll find out who'll be vying to become one of the best Oscar-winning movies.
Things get underway from 1.30pm GMT (that’s 8.30am EST and 5:30am PST) as Joker's Zazie Beetz and The Boys star Jack Quaid present live from Los Angeles via a live stream. Among those predicted to be in contention are Oppenheimer, Poor Things, The Holdovers, Barbie, and Killers of the Flower Moon. But this is the Academy Awards after all, so we expect some snubs and surprises along the way...
We'll be updating you with the full list as it comes in, so scroll on for that.
When do the Oscars 2024 nominations start?
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Oscars 2024 nominations!
We've still got a bit of time until things kick off officially, so it's the perfect opportunity to go into everything you need to know about the livestream itself.
This begins at 1.30pm GMT/8.30am EST/5:30am PST and can be watched via the official Academy Awards YouTube channel. If you're tuning in from the UK, you can also watch them on ITV.
From experience, we know that the nominations come in very quickly, but don't worry, we'll keep you updated here on all of the latest announcements and via the Total Film Twitter account.
While we wait for the nominations to start, it's a good time to look back at the 2024 BAFTA nominations to see who might be in with a shot. We've also got our own guide to the best movies of 2023 too for some of our picks.