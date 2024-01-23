Oscars 2024 nominations live coverage – All the news as it happens

The Oscars 2024 nominations are almost upon us, and as ever, it's a tight race for the most prestigious accolade of the awards season. The ceremony itself isn't underway until March 10, but today (January 23, 2024) we'll find out who'll be vying to become one of the best Oscar-winning movies.

Things get underway from 1.30pm GMT (that’s 8.30am EST and 5:30am PST) as Joker's Zazie Beetz and The Boys star Jack Quaid present live from Los Angeles via a live stream. Among those predicted to be in contention are Oppenheimer, Poor Things, The Holdovers, Barbie, and Killers of the Flower Moon. But this is the Academy Awards after all, so we expect some snubs and surprises along the way...

We'll be updating you with the full list as it comes in, so scroll on for that.