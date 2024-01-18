Film fans react to Lily Gladstone’s BAFTA snub: "It's a big loss"

The 2024 BAFTA nominations are here – and so are the snubs.

Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone was noticeably absent from the Best Actress nominations. Gladstone recently made history when she received the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama, becoming the first Indigenous actor to do so. Many fans took to Twitter to voice their confusion and frustration about the snub, with some calling the snub a "loss" for the BAFTAs.

"Lily Gladstone not being on here is insane to me," one fan wrote.

"Sorry but leaving off Lily Gladstone of the BAFTA Best Actress nominations is a big loss," wrote another.

"I’m sorry but I can’t take an awards body that snubs Lily Gladstone in nominations seriously," someone said.

"Man, I’m gonna be pissed about Andrew Scott and Lily Gladstone all day," said someone else.

"Surprised at the Lily Gladstone BAFTA omission, I can't lie. That is a top 5 performance of last year regardless of gender or time on screen," another fan commented.

no lily gladstone or greta lee…? okay then pic.twitter.com/npqDdv1u0l https://t.co/TDEl7nanj0January 18, 2024 See more

Killers of the Flower may or may not be the best movie of the year. But, to not even nominate Lily Gladstone, Leonardo Di Caprio & Martin Scorsese for a BAFTA award is baffling. pic.twitter.com/aXp6hZWHbSJanuary 18, 2024 See more

That Lily Gladstone snub is painful. What are you doing, BAFTA? #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/18U7zBzJ5MJanuary 18, 2024 See more

Fans also noted that Greta Lee was absent from the Best Actress nominations. The Past Lives star took home the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress – Film, and has received a slew of nominations for her performance in the Celene Song-directed drama. Also on the list of snubs is Andrew Scott, who did not receive a Best Actor nomination for All of Us Strangers. Scott was nominated for Best Actor at the Golden Globes. Recent Golden Globe winner Martin Scorsese was absent from the Best Director category, along with Poor Things helmer Yorgos Lanthimos.

The UK Critics' Circle, noticing the backlash, took to Twitter to say, "FYI: our members love Andrew Scott, Lily Gladstone, Martin Scorsese and Yorgos Lanthimos."

The EE BAFTA Film Awards will broadcast live on February 18, 2024. For more, check out the full list of BAFTA nominations.