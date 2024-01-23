Greta Gerwig’s Best Director Oscar snub upsets Barbie fans: "Do you guys ever think about dying?"

By Lauren Milici
published

The Barbie director earned a nom for Best Adapted Screenplay as well as Best Picture

The 2024 Oscar nominations are here – and fans think a few people are missing. Namely, Barbie director Greta Gerwig is absent from the Best Director nominations.

Gerwig made history this summer as the first female director to ever earn $1 billion at the box office, with Barbie becoming the 14th highest-grossing film of all time. Gerwig received a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay and Barbie is up for Best Picture. Still, fans believe Gerwig deserved a Best Director nomination, stating that she surpassed the expectations of what a Barbie movie could be and created something culturally important.

"Greta Gerwig made a film that was critically acclaimed, culturally impactful, hilarious, unique, visually exceptional, perfectly cast and acted, left people laughing, crying and thinking, AND made a billion dollars at the box office. But no Best Director nom," one fan wrote.

"How the fuck did y'all forget to nominate Greta Gerwig?" wrote another.

"So, Greta Gerwig created one of the most original films of the decade, one that completely blew apart people’s expectations of what a Barbie movie could be & resonated with millions … yet apparently that’s not *quite* worth a nomination for best director???" someone commented.

"Greta Gerwig being snubbed at the Oscars despite Barbie being the ONLY $1 billion movie solely directed by a woman feels VERY sus to me," someone said.

"No Greta Gerwig for best director this is so unserious," tweeted one fan.

"Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig absolutely SNUBBED for nominations. Do you guys ever think about dying?" someone mused.

"Not nominating Greta Gerwig for best director literally indicates that the Academy has turned their back on what audiences want to see. Such a lovingly and brilliantly-directed film. Shame on you for real," wrote another fan.

Fans also pointed out that Margot Robbie also failed to receive a Best Actress nomination for Barbie, while Ryan Gosling received a Best Actor nomination for Ken. Some think this "proves the point" of the film, and ironically reiterates the film's commentary on our patriarchal society.

