Greta Gerwig’s Best Director Oscar snub upsets Barbie fans: "Do you guys ever think about dying?"

The 2024 Oscar nominations are here – and fans think a few people are missing. Namely, Barbie director Greta Gerwig is absent from the Best Director nominations.

Gerwig made history this summer as the first female director to ever earn $1 billion at the box office, with Barbie becoming the 14th highest-grossing film of all time. Gerwig received a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay and Barbie is up for Best Picture. Still, fans believe Gerwig deserved a Best Director nomination, stating that she surpassed the expectations of what a Barbie movie could be and created something culturally important.

"Greta Gerwig made a film that was critically acclaimed, culturally impactful, hilarious, unique, visually exceptional, perfectly cast and acted, left people laughing, crying and thinking, AND made a billion dollars at the box office. But no Best Director nom," one fan wrote.

"How the fuck did y'all forget to nominate Greta Gerwig?" wrote another.

"So, Greta Gerwig created one of the most original films of the decade, one that completely blew apart people’s expectations of what a Barbie movie could be & resonated with millions … yet apparently that’s not *quite* worth a nomination for best director???" someone commented.

"Greta Gerwig being snubbed at the Oscars despite Barbie being the ONLY $1 billion movie solely directed by a woman feels VERY sus to me," someone said.

No nomination for Margot Robbie or Greta Gerwig for the #Oscars but Ryan Gosling gets one. Literally the whole point of the Barbie film 😳

Ryan Gosling, while deserving, got an Oscar nomination for Barbie while Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie didn't? Completely proving the point of the movie in 20 fucking 24 you cannot make this up #Oscars2024 #Oscars

greta gerwig is not nominated for best director????? #Oscars2024

ryan gosling getting nominated for best supporting actor but greta gerwig being snubbed for best director…i am going to become the joker

And again I state, there is no world in which Greta Gerwig — the director who took on one of the most world building and ambitious ensemble pieces of 2023 — should not have received a nomination for Best Director. Alas, Chelsea Handler said it best #OscarNoms

"No Greta Gerwig for best director this is so unserious," tweeted one fan.

"Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig absolutely SNUBBED for nominations. Do you guys ever think about dying?" someone mused.

"Not nominating Greta Gerwig for best director literally indicates that the Academy has turned their back on what audiences want to see. Such a lovingly and brilliantly-directed film. Shame on you for real," wrote another fan.

Fans also pointed out that Margot Robbie also failed to receive a Best Actress nomination for Barbie, while Ryan Gosling received a Best Actor nomination for Ken. Some think this "proves the point" of the film, and ironically reiterates the film's commentary on our patriarchal society.

Barbie is streaming on Max and Hulu. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.