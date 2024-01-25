Where to watch every 2024 Oscar-nominated film right now

It’s officially awards season, now that all of the 2024 Oscar nominations have been announced. Oppenheimer leads the way this year with a total of 13 nominations, with Poor Things and Barbie following closely behind.

And now that we know who is in the running, there’s never been a better time to catch up on all of the contenders. That’s where we come in, as we’ve compiled a list of all of the nominees and where you can watch them right now.

You have a little time to catch up too, with the ceremony taking place on March 10. Plenty of time to get watching, then.

Best Picture

(Image credit: Universal Pictures/Melinda Sue Gordon)

American Fiction - US: Out in theaters now; UK: February 2 in theaters

Anatomy of a Fall - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Barbie - US: Stream on Max; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

The Holdovers - US: Stream on Peacock; UK: In theaters now

Killers of the Flower Moon - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+

Maestro - US and UK: Stream on Netflix

Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Past Lives - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Poor Things - US and UK: Out in theaters now

The Zone of Interest - US: Out in theaters now; UK: Out in theaters on February 2

Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things - US and UK: Out in theaters now

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest - US: Out in theaters now; UK: Out in theaters on February 2

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro - US and UK: Stream on Netflix

Colman Domingo, Rustin - US and UK: Stream on Netflix

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers - US: Stream on Peacock; UK: In theaters now

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction - US: Out in theaters now; UK: February 2 in theaters

Best Actress

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus/Paramount)

Carey Mulligan, Maestro - US and UK: Stream on Netflix

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+

Emma Stone, Poor Things - US and UK: Out in theaters now

Annette Bening, Nyad - US and UK: Stream on Netflix

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple - US: Buy or rent on Prime Video; UK: Out in theaters January 26

America Ferrera, Barbie - US: Stream on Max; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Jodie Foster, Nyad - US and UK: Stream now on Netflix

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - US: Stream on Peacock; UK: In theaters now

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K Brown, American Fiction - US: Out in theaters now; UK: February 2 in theaters

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Ryan Gosling, Barbie - US: Stream on Max; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things - US and UK: Out in theaters now

Best Cinematography

(Image credit: Netflix)

El Conde - US and UK: Stream on Netflix now

Killers of the Flower Moon - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+

Maestro - US and UK: Stream on Netflix now

Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Poor Things - US and UK: Out in theaters now

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

The Holdovers - US: Stream on Peacock; UK: In theaters now

Killers of the Flower Moon - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+

Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Poor Things - US and UK: Out in theaters now

Best Original Song

The Fire Inside, Flamin’ Hot - US: Stream on Hulu; UK: Stream on Disney+

I’m Just Ken, Barbie - US: Stream on Max; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

It Never Went Away, American Symphony - US and UK: Stream now on Netflix

Wahzhazhe, Killers of the Flower Moon - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+

What Was I Made For?, Barbie - US: Stream on Max; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Best Animated Feature Film

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The Boy and the Heron - US and UK: Out in theaters now

Elemental - US and UK: Stream now on Disney Plus

Nimona - US and UK: Stream now on Netflix

Robot Dreams - US: Not out yet; UK: In theaters on March 22, 2024

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - US: Stream on Netflix; UK: Stream on NOW

Best Animated Short

Letter to a Pig - US and UK: Not currently available

Ninety Five Senses - US and UK: Stream at MAST

Our Uniform - US and UK: Not currently available

Pachyderme - US and UK: Not currently available

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - US and UK: Not currently available

Best Live Action Short

The After - US and UK: Stream now on Netflix

Invincible - US and UK: Not currently available

Night of Fortune - US: Stream on YouTube; UK: Not currently available

Red, White, And Blue - US and UK: Not currently available

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - US and UK: Stream now on Netflix

Best International Feature Film

(Image credit: Netflix)

Io Capitano - US: Out in theaters on February 23; UK: Out in theaters on April 5

Perfect Days - US: Out in theaters now; UK: Out in theaters on February 23

Society of the Snow - US and UK: Stream now on Netflix

The Teachers' Lounge - US: Out in theaters now; UK: Out in theaters on March 22

The Zone of Interest - US: Out in theaters now; UK: Out in theaters on February 2

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction, Cord Jefferson - US: Out in theaters now; UK: February 2 in theaters

Barbie, Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach - US: Stream on Max; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Poor Things, Tony McNamara - US and UK: Out in theaters now

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer - US: Out in theaters now; UK: Out in theaters on February 2

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triete and Arthur Hariri - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

The Holdovers, David Hemingson - US: Stream on Peacock; UK: In theaters now

Maestro, Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer - US and UK: Stream on Netflix

May December, Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik - US: Stream now on Netflix; UK: Stream now on NOW

Past Lives, Celine Song - Past Lives - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Best Documentary Feature

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bobi Wine: The People’s President - US: Stream on Hulu; UK: Not currently available

The Eternal Memory - US: Stream on Paramount+; UK: Released on digital February 14

Four Daughters - US: Stream on Kino Film Collection; UK: Released in theaters on April 5

To Kill A Tiger - US and UK: Not currently available

20 Days in Mariupol - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Best Documentary Short

The ABCs of Book Banning - US and UK: Stream on Paramount+

The Barber of Little Rock - US and UK: Stream free on YouTube

Island In-between - US and UK: Stream free on YouTube

The Last Repair Shop - US and UK: Stream free on YouTube

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó - US and UK: Stream on Hulu and Disney+ in February

Best Makeup and Hair

Golda - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Maestro - US and UK: Stream on Netflix

Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Poor Things - US and UK: Out in theaters now

Society of the Snow - US and UK: Stream now on Netflix

Best Sound

(Image credit: Disney/20th Century Studios)

The Creator - US: Stream now on Hulu; UK: Stream now on Disney+

Maestro - US and UK: Stream on Netflix

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - US: Stream now on Paramount+; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV

The Zone of Interest - US: Out in theaters now; UK: Out in theaters on February 2

Best Visual Effects

The Creator - US: Stream now on Hulu; UK: Stream now on Disney+

Godzilla: Minus One - US and UK: Out in theaters now

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - US and UK: Watch on Disney+

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - US: Stream now on Paramount+; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Napoleon - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Best Production Design

Barbie - US: Stream on Max; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Killers of the Flower Moon - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+

Napoleon - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Poor Things - US and UK: Out in theaters now

Best Original Score

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

American Fiction, Laura Karpman - US: Out in theaters now; UK: February 2 in theaters

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams - US and UK: Stream on Disney+

Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix - US and UK: Out in theaters now

Best Costume Design

Barbie - US: Stream on Max; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Killers of the Flower Moon - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+

Napoleon - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Poor Things - US and UK: Out in theaters now

For more on the Oscars, check out the best Oscar-winning movies.