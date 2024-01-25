Where to watch every 2024 Oscar-nominated film right now

It’s officially awards season, now that all of the 2024 Oscar nominations have been announced. Oppenheimer leads the way this year with a total of 13 nominations, with Poor Things and Barbie following closely behind.
And now that we know who is in the running, there’s never been a better time to catch up on all of the contenders. That’s where we come in, as we’ve compiled a list of all of the nominees and where you can watch them right now.
You have a little time to catch up too, with the ceremony taking place on March 10. Plenty of time to get watching, then.
Best Picture
- American Fiction - US: Out in theaters now; UK: February 2 in theaters
- Anatomy of a Fall - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- Barbie - US: Stream on Max; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- The Holdovers - US: Stream on Peacock; UK: In theaters now
- Killers of the Flower Moon - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+
- Maestro - US and UK: Stream on Netflix
- Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- Past Lives - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- Poor Things - US and UK: Out in theaters now
- The Zone of Interest - US: Out in theaters now; UK: Out in theaters on February 2
Best Director
- Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things - US and UK: Out in theaters now
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest - US: Out in theaters now; UK: Out in theaters on February 2
Best Actor
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro - US and UK: Stream on Netflix
- Colman Domingo, Rustin - US and UK: Stream on Netflix
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers - US: Stream on Peacock; UK: In theaters now
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction - US: Out in theaters now; UK: February 2 in theaters
Best Actress
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro - US and UK: Stream on Netflix
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+
- Emma Stone, Poor Things - US and UK: Out in theaters now
- Annette Bening, Nyad - US and UK: Stream on Netflix
Best Supporting Actress
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple - US: Buy or rent on Prime Video; UK: Out in theaters January 26
- America Ferrera, Barbie - US: Stream on Max; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- Jodie Foster, Nyad - US and UK: Stream now on Netflix
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - US: Stream on Peacock; UK: In theaters now
Best Supporting Actor
- Sterling K Brown, American Fiction - US: Out in theaters now; UK: February 2 in theaters
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+
- Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie - US: Stream on Max; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things - US and UK: Out in theaters now
Best Cinematography
- El Conde - US and UK: Stream on Netflix now
- Killers of the Flower Moon - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+
- Maestro - US and UK: Stream on Netflix now
- Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- Poor Things - US and UK: Out in theaters now
Best Film Editing
- Anatomy of a Fall - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- The Holdovers - US: Stream on Peacock; UK: In theaters now
- Killers of the Flower Moon - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+
- Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- Poor Things - US and UK: Out in theaters now
Best Original Song
- The Fire Inside, Flamin’ Hot - US: Stream on Hulu; UK: Stream on Disney+
- I’m Just Ken, Barbie - US: Stream on Max; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- It Never Went Away, American Symphony - US and UK: Stream now on Netflix
- Wahzhazhe, Killers of the Flower Moon - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+
- What Was I Made For?, Barbie - US: Stream on Max; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
Best Animated Feature Film
- The Boy and the Heron - US and UK: Out in theaters now
- Elemental - US and UK: Stream now on Disney Plus
- Nimona - US and UK: Stream now on Netflix
- Robot Dreams - US: Not out yet; UK: In theaters on March 22, 2024
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - US: Stream on Netflix; UK: Stream on NOW
Best Animated Short
- Letter to a Pig - US and UK: Not currently available
- Ninety Five Senses - US and UK: Stream at MAST
- Our Uniform - US and UK: Not currently available
- Pachyderme - US and UK: Not currently available
- War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - US and UK: Not currently available
Best Live Action Short
- The After - US and UK: Stream now on Netflix
- Invincible - US and UK: Not currently available
- Night of Fortune - US: Stream on YouTube; UK: Not currently available
- Red, White, And Blue - US and UK: Not currently available
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - US and UK: Stream now on Netflix
Best International Feature Film
- Io Capitano - US: Out in theaters on February 23; UK: Out in theaters on April 5
- Perfect Days - US: Out in theaters now; UK: Out in theaters on February 23
- Society of the Snow - US and UK: Stream now on Netflix
- The Teachers' Lounge - US: Out in theaters now; UK: Out in theaters on March 22
- The Zone of Interest - US: Out in theaters now; UK: Out in theaters on February 2
Best Adapted Screenplay
- American Fiction, Cord Jefferson - US: Out in theaters now; UK: February 2 in theaters
- Barbie, Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach - US: Stream on Max; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- Poor Things, Tony McNamara - US and UK: Out in theaters now
- The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer - US: Out in theaters now; UK: Out in theaters on February 2
Best Original Screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triete and Arthur Hariri - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- The Holdovers, David Hemingson - US: Stream on Peacock; UK: In theaters now
- Maestro, Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer - US and UK: Stream on Netflix
- May December, Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik - US: Stream now on Netflix; UK: Stream now on NOW
- Past Lives, Celine Song - Past Lives - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
Best Documentary Feature
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President - US: Stream on Hulu; UK: Not currently available
- The Eternal Memory - US: Stream on Paramount+; UK: Released on digital February 14
- Four Daughters - US: Stream on Kino Film Collection; UK: Released in theaters on April 5
- To Kill A Tiger - US and UK: Not currently available
- 20 Days in Mariupol - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
Best Documentary Short
- The ABCs of Book Banning - US and UK: Stream on Paramount+
- The Barber of Little Rock - US and UK: Stream free on YouTube
- Island In-between - US and UK: Stream free on YouTube
- The Last Repair Shop - US and UK: Stream free on YouTube
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó - US and UK: Stream on Hulu and Disney+ in February
Best Makeup and Hair
- Golda - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- Maestro - US and UK: Stream on Netflix
- Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- Poor Things - US and UK: Out in theaters now
- Society of the Snow - US and UK: Stream now on Netflix
Best Sound
- The Creator - US: Stream now on Hulu; UK: Stream now on Disney+
- Maestro - US and UK: Stream on Netflix
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - US: Stream now on Paramount+; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV
- The Zone of Interest - US: Out in theaters now; UK: Out in theaters on February 2
Best Visual Effects
- The Creator - US: Stream now on Hulu; UK: Stream now on Disney+
- Godzilla: Minus One - US and UK: Out in theaters now
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - US and UK: Watch on Disney+
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - US: Stream now on Paramount+; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- Napoleon - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
Best Production Design
- Barbie - US: Stream on Max; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- Killers of the Flower Moon - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+
- Napoleon - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- Poor Things - US and UK: Out in theaters now
Best Original Score
- American Fiction, Laura Karpman - US: Out in theaters now; UK: February 2 in theaters
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams - US and UK: Stream on Disney+
- Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+
- Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix - US and UK: Out in theaters now
Best Costume Design
- Barbie - US: Stream on Max; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- Killers of the Flower Moon - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+
- Napoleon - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
- Poor Things - US and UK: Out in theaters now
