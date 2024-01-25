Where to watch every 2024 Oscar-nominated film right now

By Fay Watson
published

Here's how to watch all the 2024 Oscar-nominated movies

Poor Things
(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)
Jump to:

It’s officially awards season, now that all of the 2024 Oscar nominations have been announced. Oppenheimer leads the way this year with a total of 13 nominations, with Poor Things and Barbie following closely behind. 

And now that we know who is in the running, there’s never been a better time to catch up on all of the contenders. That’s where we come in, as we’ve compiled a list of all of the nominees and where you can watch them right now.

You have a little time to catch up too, with the ceremony taking place on March 10. Plenty of time to get watching, then.

Best Picture

Oppenheimer

(Image credit: Universal Pictures/Melinda Sue Gordon)
  • American Fiction - US: Out in theaters now; UK: February 2 in theaters
  • Anatomy of a Fall - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • Barbie - US: Stream on Max; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • The Holdovers - US: Stream on Peacock; UK: In theaters now
  • Killers of the Flower Moon - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+
  • Maestro - US and UK: Stream on Netflix
  • Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • Past Lives - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • Poor Things - US and UK: Out in theaters now
  • The Zone of Interest - US: Out in theaters now; UK: Out in theaters on February 2

Best Director

  • Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+
  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things - US and UK: Out in theaters now
  • Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest - US: Out in theaters now; UK: Out in theaters on February 2

Best Actor

  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro - US and UK: Stream on Netflix
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin - US and UK: Stream on Netflix
  • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers - US: Stream on Peacock; UK: In theaters now
  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction - US: Out in theaters now; UK: February 2 in theaters

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus/Paramount)
  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro - US and UK: Stream on Netflix
  • Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+
  • Emma Stone, Poor Things - US and UK: Out in theaters now
  • Annette Bening, Nyad - US and UK: Stream on Netflix

Best Supporting Actress

  • Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple - US: Buy or rent on Prime Video; UK: Out in theaters January 26
  • America Ferrera, Barbie - US: Stream on Max; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • Jodie Foster, Nyad - US and UK: Stream now on Netflix
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - US: Stream on Peacock; UK: In theaters now

Best Supporting Actor

  • Sterling K Brown, American Fiction - US: Out in theaters now; UK: February 2 in theaters
  • Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+
  • Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie - US: Stream on Max; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things - US and UK: Out in theaters now

Best Cinematography

Jaime Vadell in El Conde

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • El Conde - US and UK: Stream on Netflix now
  • Killers of the Flower Moon - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+
  • Maestro - US and UK: Stream on Netflix now 
  • Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • Poor Things - US and UK: Out in theaters now

Best Film Editing

  • Anatomy of a Fall - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • The Holdovers - US: Stream on Peacock; UK: In theaters now
  • Killers of the Flower Moon - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+
  • Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • Poor Things - US and UK: Out in theaters now

Best Original Song

  • The Fire Inside, Flamin’ Hot - US: Stream on Hulu; UK: Stream on Disney+
  • I’m Just Ken, Barbie - US: Stream on Max; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video 
  • It Never Went Away, American Symphony - US and UK: Stream now on Netflix
  • Wahzhazhe, Killers of the Flower Moon - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+
  • What Was I Made For?, Barbie - US: Stream on Max; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Best Animated Feature Film

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Best Animated Short

  • Letter to a Pig - US and UK: Not currently available
  • Ninety Five Senses - US and UK: Stream at MAST
  • Our Uniform - US and UK: Not currently available
  • Pachyderme - US and UK: Not currently available
  • War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - US and UK: Not currently available

Best Live Action Short

  • The After - US and UK: Stream now on Netflix
  • Invincible - US and UK: Not currently available
  • Night of Fortune - US: Stream on YouTube; UK: Not currently available
  • Red, White, And Blue - US and UK: Not currently available
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - US and UK: Stream now on Netflix

Best International Feature Film

Society of the Snow

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • Io Capitano - US: Out in theaters on February 23; UK: Out in theaters on April 5
  • Perfect Days - US: Out in theaters now; UK: Out in theaters on February 23
  • Society of the Snow - US and UK: Stream now on Netflix
  • The Teachers' Lounge - US: Out in theaters now; UK: Out in theaters on March 22
  • The Zone of Interest - US: Out in theaters now; UK: Out in theaters on February 2

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • American Fiction, Cord Jefferson - US: Out in theaters now; UK: February 2 in theaters
  • Barbie, Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach - US: Stream on Max; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • Poor Things, Tony McNamara - US and UK: Out in theaters now
  • The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer - US: Out in theaters now; UK: Out in theaters on February 2

Best Original Screenplay

  • Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triete and Arthur Hariri - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • The Holdovers, David Hemingson - US: Stream on Peacock; UK: In theaters now
  • Maestro, Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer - US and UK: Stream on Netflix
  • May December, Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik - US: Stream now on Netflix; UK: Stream now on NOW
  • Past Lives, Celine Song - Past Lives - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Best Documentary Feature

American Symphony

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President - US: Stream on Hulu; UK: Not currently available
  • The Eternal Memory - US: Stream on Paramount+; UK: Released on digital February 14
  • Four Daughters - US: Stream on Kino Film Collection; UK: Released in theaters on April 5
  • To Kill A Tiger - US and UK: Not currently available
  • 20 Days in Mariupol - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Best Documentary Short

  • The ABCs of Book Banning - US and UK: Stream on Paramount+
  • The Barber of Little Rock - US and UK: Stream free on YouTube
  • Island In-between - US and UK: Stream free on YouTube
  • The Last Repair Shop - US and UK: Stream free on YouTube
  • Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó - US and UK: Stream on Hulu and Disney+ in February

Best Makeup and Hair

  • Golda - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • Maestro - US and UK: Stream on Netflix 
  • Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • Poor Things - US and UK: Out in theaters now
  • Society of the Snow - US and UK: Stream now on Netflix

Best Sound

The Creator

(Image credit: Disney/20th Century Studios)
  • The Creator - US: Stream now on Hulu; UK: Stream now on Disney+
  • Maestro - US and UK: Stream on Netflix
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - US: Stream now on Paramount+; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV
  • The Zone of Interest - US: Out in theaters now; UK: Out in theaters on February 2

Best Visual Effects

  • The Creator - US: Stream now on Hulu; UK: Stream now on Disney+ 
  • Godzilla: Minus One - US and UK: Out in theaters now
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - US and UK: Watch on Disney+
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - US: Stream now on Paramount+; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • Napoleon - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video

Best Production Design

  • Barbie - US: Stream on Max; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • Killers of the Flower Moon - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+
  • Napoleon - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • Poor Things - US and UK: Out in theaters now

Best Original Score

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)
  • American Fiction, Laura Karpman - US: Out in theaters now; UK: February 2 in theaters
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams - US and UK: Stream on Disney+
  • Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+
  • Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix - US and UK: Out in theaters now

Best Costume Design

  • Barbie - US: Stream on Max; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • Killers of the Flower Moon - US and UK: Stream on Apple TV+
  • Napoleon - US and UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • Oppenheimer - US: Stream on Peacock from February 16; UK: Buy or rent on Apple TV or Prime Video
  • Poor Things - US and UK: Out in theaters now

Fay Watson
I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.