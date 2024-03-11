Oppenheimer wins big at the 2024 Oscars, with Poor Things and The Zone of Interest also picking up awards

The Oscars 2024 winners have been announced!
The big winner of the night was Oppenheimer, which won seven awards. It led the way in nominations with 11.
Surprisingly, there weren't any major upsets – the race was close between Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone, though, and ultimately Stone won the Best Actress trophy for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things.
Elsewhere, Wes Anderson won his first Oscar, while Robert Downey Jr., Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Cillian Murphy also picked up awards. Plus, Ryan Gosling delivered a showstopping performance full of Kenergy.
Those were the headlines, but below we've complied every Oscars 2024 winner in one place for you. Scroll on for the full list!
Best Picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Winner: Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Director
- Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Winner: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Best Actor
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Winner: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actress
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Winner: Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Winner: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor
- Sterling K Brown, American Fiction
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Winner: Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Cinematography
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Winner: Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Film Editing
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Winner: Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Original Song
- The Fire Inside, Flamin’ Hot
- I’m Just Ken, Barbie
- It Never Went Away, American Symphony
- Wahzhazhe, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Winner: What Was I Made For?, Barbie
Best Animated Feature Film
- Winner: The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Animated Short
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- Winner: War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best Live Action Short
- The After
- Invincible
- Night of Fortune
- Red, White, And Blue
- Winner: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
International Feature Film
- Io Capitano
- Perfect Days
- Society of the Snow
- The Teacher’s Lounge
- Winner: The Zone of Interest
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Winner: American Fiction, Cord Jefferson
- Barbie, Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach
- Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things, Tony McNamara
- The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
Best Original Screenplay
- Winner: Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet and Arthur Hariri
- The Holdovers, David Hemingson
- Maestro, Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer
- May December, Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik
- Past Lives, Celine Song
Best Documentary Feature
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill A Tiger
- Winner: 20 Days in Mariupol
Best Documentary Short
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island In-between
- Winner: The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Best Makeup and Hair
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Winner: Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
Best Sound
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Winner: The Zone of Interest
Best Visual Effects
- The Creator
- Winner: Godzilla: Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
Best Production Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Winner: Poor Things
Best Original Score
- American Fiction, Laura Karpman
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams
- Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson
- Winner: Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson
- Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix
Best Costume Design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Winner: Poor Things
