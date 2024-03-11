Oppenheimer wins big at the 2024 Oscars, with Poor Things and The Zone of Interest also picking up awards

The Oscars 2024 winners have been announced!

The big winner of the night was Oppenheimer, which won seven awards. It led the way in nominations with 11.

Surprisingly, there weren't any major upsets – the race was close between Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone, though, and ultimately Stone won the Best Actress trophy for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things.

Elsewhere, Wes Anderson won his first Oscar, while Robert Downey Jr., Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Cillian Murphy also picked up awards. Plus, Ryan Gosling delivered a showstopping performance full of Kenergy.

Those were the headlines, but below we've complied every Oscars 2024 winner in one place for you. Scroll on for the full list!

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Winner: Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Winner: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Winner: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Winner: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Winner: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Winner: Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Winner: Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Winner: Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Song

The Fire Inside, Flamin’ Hot

I’m Just Ken, Barbie

It Never Went Away, American Symphony

Wahzhazhe, Killers of the Flower Moon

Winner: What Was I Made For?, Barbie

Best Animated Feature Film

Winner: The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short

Letter to a Pig

Ninety Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

Winner: War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Live Action Short

The After

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red, White, And Blue

Winner: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

International Feature Film

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teacher’s Lounge

Winner: The Zone of Interest

Best Adapted Screenplay

Winner: American Fiction, Cord Jefferson

Barbie, Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Poor Things, Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Best Original Screenplay

Winner: Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet and Arthur Hariri

The Holdovers, David Hemingson

Maestro, Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer

May December, Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik

Past Lives, Celine Song

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill A Tiger

Winner: 20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In-between

Winner: The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best Makeup and Hair

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Winner: Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Winner: The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Winner: Godzilla: Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Winner: Poor Things

Best Original Score

American Fiction, Laura Karpman

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams

Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson

Winner: Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Winner: Poor Things

