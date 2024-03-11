Oppenheimer wins big at the 2024 Oscars, with Poor Things and The Zone of Interest also picking up awards

By Molly Edwards
Contributions from
Fay Watson
 published

The full list of winners is here!

oppenheimer
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Oscars 2024 winners have been announced!

The big winner of the night was Oppenheimer, which won seven awards. It led the way in nominations with 11. 

Surprisingly, there weren't any major upsets – the race was close between Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone, though, and ultimately Stone won the Best Actress trophy for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things

Elsewhere, Wes Anderson won his first Oscar, while Robert Downey Jr., Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Cillian Murphy also picked up awards. Plus, Ryan Gosling delivered a showstopping performance full of Kenergy. 

Those were the headlines, but below we've complied every Oscars 2024 winner in one place for you. Scroll on for the full list!

Best Picture

Oppenheimer

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)
  • American Fiction 
  • Anatomy of a Fall 
  • Barbie 
  • The Holdovers 
  • Killers of the Flower Moon 
  • Maestro 
  • Winner: Oppenheimer 
  • Past Lives 
  • Poor Things 
  • The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Emma Stone in Poor Things

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)
  • Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall 
  • Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon 
  • Winner: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer 
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things 
  • Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Actor

the holdovers

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)
  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro 
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin 
  • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers 
  • Winner: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer 
  • Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

carey mulligan maestro

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • Annette Bening, Nyad 
  • Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon 
  • Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall 
  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro 
  • Winner: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

nyad

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer 
  • Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple 
  • America Ferrera, Barbie 
  • Jodie Foster, Nyad 
  • Winner: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Oppenheimer

(Image credit: Universal Pictures/Melinda Sue Gordon)
  • Sterling K Brown, American Fiction 
  • Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon 
  • Winner: Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer 
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie 
  • Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Cinematography

Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon

(Image credit: Apple Inc.)
  • El Conde 
  • Killers of the Flower Moon 
  • Maestro 
  • Winner: Oppenheimer 
  • Poor Things

Best Film Editing

Oppenheimer

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)
  • Anatomy of a Fall 
  • The Holdovers 
  • Killers of the Flower Moon 
  • Winner: Oppenheimer 
  • Poor Things

Best Original Song

Barbie

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)
  • The Fire Inside, Flamin’ Hot 
  • I’m Just Ken, Barbie 
  • It Never Went Away, American Symphony 
  • Wahzhazhe, Killers of the Flower Moon 
  • Winner: What Was I Made For?, Barbie

Best Animated Feature Film

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)
  • Winner: The Boy and the Heron 
  • Elemental 
  • Nimona 
  • Robot Dreams 
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short

  • Letter to a Pig 
  • Ninety Five Senses 
  • Our Uniform 
  • Pachyderme 
  • Winner: War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Live Action Short

  • The After 
  • Invincible 
  • Night of Fortune 
  • Red, White, And Blue 
  • Winner: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

International Feature Film

Society of the Snow

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • Io Capitano 
  • Perfect Days 
  • Society of the Snow 
  • The Teacher’s Lounge 
  • Winner: The Zone of Interest

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Zone of Interest (2023)

(Image credit: A24/Film4)
  • Winner: American Fiction, Cord Jefferson 
  • Barbie, Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach 
  • Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan 
  • Poor Things, Tony McNamara 
  • The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Best Original Screenplay

Greta Lee and Teo Yoo in Past Lives

(Image credit: A24)
  • Winner: Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet and Arthur Hariri 
  • The Holdovers, David Hemingson 
  • Maestro, Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer 
  • May December, Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik 
  • Past Lives, Celine Song

Best Documentary Feature

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President 
  • The Eternal Memory 
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill A Tiger 
  • Winner: 20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short

  • The ABCs of Book Banning 
  • The Barber of Little Rock 
  • Island In-between 
  • Winner: The Last Repair Shop 
  • Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best Makeup and Hair

Society of the Snow

(Image credit: Netflix)
  • Golda 
  • Maestro 
  • Oppenheimer 
  • Winner: Poor Things 
  • Society of the Snow

Best Sound

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

(Image credit: Paramount)
  • The Creator 
  • Maestro 
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One 
  • Oppenheimer 
  • Winner: The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)
  • The Creator 
  • Winner: Godzilla: Minus One 
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One 
  • Napoleon

Best Production Design

Barbie

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)
  • Barbie 
  • Killers of the Flower Moon 
  • Napoleon 
  • Oppenheimer 
  • Winner: Poor Things

Best Original Score

Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)
  • American Fiction, Laura Karpman 
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams 
  • Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson 
  • Winner: Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson 
  • Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix

Best Costume Design

Emma Stone and Ramy Youssef in Poor Things

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)
  • Barbie 
  • Killers of the Flower Moon 
  • Napoleon 
  • Oppenheimer
  • Winner: Poor Things

For more awards fun, check out our guides to the best Oscar-winning movies and the biggest Oscar snubs.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
