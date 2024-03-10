Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins Best Supporting Actress at the 2024 Oscars

The Holdovers' Da'Vine Joy Randolph has won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at this year's Academy Awards.

She was up against Oppenheimer's Emily Blunt, The Color Purple's Danielle Brooks, Barbie's America Ferrera, and Nyad's Jodie Foster.

Randolph won for her performance as Mary Lamb in comedy-drama The Holdovers, which was directed by Alexander Payne and released to critical acclaim last fall in the US and early this year in the UK.

The movie follows the students at a boarding school in '70s New England who are forced to stay on campus over the Christmas break as they have nowhere else to go, and Paul Giamatti plays Paul Hunham, the history teacher who's forced to chaperone them.

Up first is Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Four previous winners presented Da'Vine Joy Randolph her first ever Oscar! It was an emotional speech from The Holdovers star, too, as she spoke about her career and thanked those who have helped her along the way.

Randolph plays the school's cook who's grieving the loss of her son, a former student who joined the military to fund his college education but was killed in the Vietnam War. Mary, Hunham, and student Angus (Dominic Sessa) form a dysfunctional trio trying to make the best of their less-than-ideal holiday experience, to humorous and touching effect.

Giamatti is also up for an Oscar in the Best Actor category and the film is nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing. Elsewhere this awards season, Randolph has also won a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, and a Critics Choice Award for her performance.

