Oppenheimer dominates the 2024 BAFTA Awards ahead of Poor Things

Oppenheimer was the big winner at the 2024 BAFTA Awards, taking home seven prizes. Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan won in the acting and directing categories, while the film also took home Best Film. Other categories that the biopic won include Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.
Poor Things came a close second at the ceremony, after taking home five wins in Best Costume, Best Make-Up and Hair, Best Production Design, and Best Visual Effects. Emma Stone also won Best Lead Actress for her performance as Bella Baxter.
The Zone of Interest won three awards, including Best British Film and Best Sound. Meanwhile, The Holdovers took home two, including Best Supporting Actress for Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, and All of Us Strangers won nothing.
The winner list leaves the awards season in an interesting place ahead of the 2024 Oscars in March. At the moment, it seems like Oppenheimer will be the one to beat, with Poor Things and The Holdovers in close pursuit. Read our 2024 Oscar winner predictions.
For the full list of every winner at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards, scroll on.
BAFTA 2024 winners list in full
Best Film
- WINNER: Oppenheimer
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Poor Things
Best Leading Actress
- WINNER: Emma Stone (Poor Things)
- Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple)
- Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
- Vivian Oparah (Rye Lane)
- Margot Robbie (Barbie)
Best Leading Actor
- WINNER: Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
- Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
- Colman Domingo (Rustin)
- Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
- Barry Keoghan (Saltburn)
- Tee Yoo (Past Lives)
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
- WINNER: Mia McKenna-Bruce
- Phoebe Dynevor
- Ayo Edebiri
- Jacob Elordi
- Sophie Wilde
Best Director
- WINNER: Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
- Andrew Haigh (All of Us Strangers)
- Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Alexander Payne (The Holdovers)
- Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
- Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
Best Make Up & Hair
- WINNER: Poor Things, Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
- Killers of the Flower Moon, Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen
- Maestro, Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell
- Napoleon, Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon
- Oppenheimer, Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid
Best Costume Design
- WINNER: Poor Things, Holly Waddington
- Barbie, Jacqueline Durran
- Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West
- Napoleon, Dave Crossman, Janty Yates
- Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick
Outstanding British Film
- WINNER: The Zone of Interest
- All of Us Strangers
- How to Have Sex
- Napoleon
- The Old Oak
- Poor Things
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
- Wonka
Best British Short Animation
- WINNER: Crab Day, Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak
- Visible Mending, Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft
- Wild Summon, Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley
Best Short Film
- WINNER: Jellyfish and Lobster, Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai
- Festival of Slaps, Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer
- Gorka, Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson
- Such a Lovely Day, Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs
- Yellow, Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos
Best Production Design
- WINNER: Poor Things, Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek
- Barbie, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
- Killers of the Flower Moon, Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
- Oppenheimer, Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman
- The Zone of Interest, Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora
Best Sound
- WINNER: The Zone of Interest, Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers
- Ferrari, Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser
- Maestro, Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor
- Oppenheimer, Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell, Gary A. Rizzo
Best Original Score
- WINNER: Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson
- Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson
- Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix
- Saltburn, Anthony Willis
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Daniel Pemberton
Best Documentary
- WINNER: 20 Days in Mariupol, Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath
- American Symphony, Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun
- Beyond Utopia, Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion
- Wham!, Chris Smith
Best Supporting Actress
- WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
- Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
- Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
- Claire Foy (All of Us Strangers)
- Sandra Hüller (The Zone of Interest)
- Rosamund Pike (Saltburn)
Best Supporting Actor
- WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
- Robert De Niro (Killers of The Flower Moon)
- Jacob Elordi (Saltburn)
- Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
- Paul Mescal (All of Us Strangers)
- Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers)
Best Adapted Screenplay
- WINNER: American Fiction, Cord Jefferson
- All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh
- Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things, Tony McNamara
- The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
Best Cinematography
- WINNER: Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema
- Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto
- Maestro, Matthew Libatique
- Poor Things, Robbie Ryan
- The Zone of Interest, Łukasz Żal
Best Editing
- WINNER: Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame
- Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Sénéchal
- Killers of the Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker
- Poor Things, Yorgos Mavropsaridis
- The Zone of Interest, Paul Watts
Best Casting
- WINNER: The Holdovers, Susan Shopmaker
- All of Us Strangers, Kahleen Crawford
- Anatomy of a Fall, Cynthia Arra
- How to Have Sex, Isabella Odoffin
- Killers of the Flower Moon, Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes
Best Film Not in the English Language
- WINNER: The Zone of Interest
- 20 Days In Mariupol
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
Outstanding Debut By a British Writer, Director, or Producer
- WINNER: Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer) (Earth Mama)
- Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer) (Blue Bag Life)
- Christopher Sharp (Director) [also directed Moses Bwayo] (Bobi Wine: The People's President)
- Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director) (How to Have Sex)
- Ella Glendining (Director) (Is There Anybody Out There?
Best Animated Film
- WINNER: The Boy and the Heron
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Original Screenplay
- WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
- Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- The Holdovers, David Hemingson
- Maestro, Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
- Past Lives, Celine Song
Best Special Visual Effects
- WINNER: Poor Things, Simon Hughes
- The Creator, Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke
- Napoleon, Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet
The 2024 EE BAFTAs aired on BBC One and Britbox. For more on the top releases of the past year, check out our picks of the best movies of 2023.