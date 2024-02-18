Oppenheimer dominates the 2024 BAFTA Awards ahead of Poor Things

Oppenheimer was the big winner at the 2024 BAFTA Awards, taking home seven prizes. Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan won in the acting and directing categories, while the film also took home Best Film. Other categories that the biopic won include Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.

Poor Things came a close second at the ceremony, after taking home five wins in Best Costume, Best Make-Up and Hair, Best Production Design, and Best Visual Effects. Emma Stone also won Best Lead Actress for her performance as Bella Baxter.

The Zone of Interest won three awards, including Best British Film and Best Sound. Meanwhile, The Holdovers took home two, including Best Supporting Actress for Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, and All of Us Strangers won nothing.

The winner list leaves the awards season in an interesting place ahead of the 2024 Oscars in March. At the moment, it seems like Oppenheimer will be the one to beat, with Poor Things and The Holdovers in close pursuit. Read our 2024 Oscar winner predictions.

For the full list of every winner at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards, scroll on.

BAFTA 2024 winners list in full

Best Film

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Best Leading Actress

WINNER: Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Vivian Oparah (Rye Lane)

Margot Robbie (Barbie)

Best Leading Actor

WINNER: Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Barry Keoghan (Saltburn)

Tee Yoo (Past Lives)

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

WINNER: Mia McKenna-Bruce

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Sophie Wilde

Best Director

WINNER: Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Andrew Haigh (All of Us Strangers)

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Alexander Payne (The Holdovers)

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Best Make Up & Hair

WINNER: Poor Things, Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

Killers of the Flower Moon, Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen

Maestro, Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell

Napoleon, Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon

Oppenheimer, Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid

Best Costume Design

WINNER: Poor Things, Holly Waddington

Barbie, Jacqueline Durran

Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West

Napoleon, Dave Crossman, Janty Yates

Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick

Outstanding British Film

WINNER: The Zone of Interest

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

Best British Short Animation

WINNER: Crab Day, Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak

Visible Mending, Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft

Wild Summon, Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley

Best Short Film

WINNER: Jellyfish and Lobster, Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai

Festival of Slaps, Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer

Gorka, Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson

Such a Lovely Day, Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs

Yellow, Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos

Best Production Design

WINNER: Poor Things, Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek

Barbie, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon, Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

Oppenheimer, Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

The Zone of Interest, Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora

Best Sound

WINNER: The Zone of Interest, Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers

Ferrari, Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser

Maestro, Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer, Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell, Gary A. Rizzo

Best Original Score

WINNER: Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson

Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson

Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix

Saltburn, Anthony Willis

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Daniel Pemberton

Best Documentary

WINNER: 20 Days in Mariupol, Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath

American Symphony, Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun

Beyond Utopia, Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion

Wham!, Chris Smith

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

Claire Foy (All of Us Strangers)

Sandra Hüller (The Zone of Interest)

Rosamund Pike (Saltburn)

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Robert De Niro (Killers of The Flower Moon)

Jacob Elordi (Saltburn)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Paul Mescal (All of Us Strangers)

Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers)

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: American Fiction, Cord Jefferson

All of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Poor Things, Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema

Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro, Matthew Libatique

Poor Things, Robbie Ryan

The Zone of Interest, Łukasz Żal

Best Editing

WINNER: Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame

Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Sénéchal

Killers of the Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker

Poor Things, Yorgos Mavropsaridis

The Zone of Interest, Paul Watts

Best Casting

WINNER: The Holdovers, Susan Shopmaker

All of Us Strangers, Kahleen Crawford

Anatomy of a Fall, Cynthia Arra

How to Have Sex, Isabella Odoffin

Killers of the Flower Moon, Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

Best Film Not in the English Language

WINNER: The Zone of Interest

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

Outstanding Debut By a British Writer, Director, or Producer

WINNER: Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer) (Earth Mama)

Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer) (Blue Bag Life)

Christopher Sharp (Director) [also directed Moses Bwayo] (Bobi Wine: The People's President)

Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director) (How to Have Sex)

Ella Glendining (Director) (Is There Anybody Out There?

Best Animated Film

WINNER: The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Barbie, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

The Holdovers, David Hemingson

Maestro, Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

Past Lives, Celine Song

Best Special Visual Effects

WINNER: Poor Things, Simon Hughes

The Creator, Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke

Napoleon, Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet

The 2024 EE BAFTAs aired on BBC One and Britbox.