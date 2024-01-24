Ryan Gosling calls out Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscar snubs: "To say that I'm disappointed would be an understatement"

Ryan Gosling has released a statement calling out the Academy's decision to nominate him for Best Supporting Actor but snub his Barbie co-star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig.

"I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films," he said. "And I never thought l'd be saying this, but l'm also incredibly honored and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken. But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."

Alongside Gosling's nomination, the movie received seven other nods, including a Best Supporting Actress nomination for America Ferrera. The movie is also up for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design, as well as securing two Best Original Song nominations.

As the Oscar for Best Picture always goes to a movie's producer, Robbie is still up for an Oscar for her role behind the camera, and Gerwig is still nominated for co-writing the film's screenplay.

"No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement," Gosling continued.

"Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees. Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film."

This year's Oscars will be broadcast on March 10. In the meantime, check out our guide to the Oscars 2024 nominations list in full and fill out your watch list with our picks of the best Oscar-winning movies.