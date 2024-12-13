The Witcher 4 is set to be CD Projekt Red's "most immersive and ambitious open-world Witcher game to date," with a "brutal" world and "the start of a new saga"

Following director Sebastian Kalemba's announcement that The Witcher 4 has now "entered the full-scale production phase" and multiple teasers involving coins, we've finally received our first real look at the new RPG during The Game Awards 2024 - and it seems it's set to be the series' biggest entry yet.

According to CD Projekt Red , The Witcher 4 is everything the community has wanted - and more. The developer behind the iconic RPG series and smash-hit titles like Cyberpunk 2077 released not only a cinematic trailer revealing Geralt's adopted daughter Ciri as the upcoming game's protagonist, but dropped some words on what fans can expect as well. "The Witcher 4 is a single-player, open-world RPG from CD Projekt Red," writes the studio.

The Witcher IV — Cinematic Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2024 - YouTube Watch On

"At the start of a new saga, players take on the role of Ciri, a professional monster slayer, and embark on a journey through a brutal dark fantasy world." As if that isn't exciting enough to learn as a Witcher fan, the game sounds as though it's also incredibly visually ambitious, with CD Projekt Red describing how it's "powered by Unreal Engine 5" and stating that "it aims to be the most immersive and ambitious open-world Witcher game to date."

It sounds downright massive, and there's more to come than just The Witcher 4, too - there are other upcoming CD Projekt Red games like the mysterious codenamed Project Sirius , another Witcher game that developers say will "differ from past productions" at CDPR. A new story from The Witcher books ' author Andrzej Sapkowski is also out now, arriving over a decade after the series' last title, so it's safe to say that fans are eating good.

