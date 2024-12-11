The Witcher 4 gets even more coin teasers from CD Projekt Red, sparking another round of theories from RPG fans on Project Polaris' plot

Following director Sebastian Kalemba's announcement that The Witcher 4 has now "entered the full-scale production phase" and an accompanying teaser , developers have shared even more cryptic pictures featuring coins - and fans are once again trying to decipher them.

As CD Projekt Red continues its work on The Witcher 4, officially dubbed Project Polaris, devs continue teasing the community with images of coins. Just a couple of weeks back, fans were active in online threads attempting to figure out Kalemba's post accompanied by one such image of coins - and now, there are more. The next one to drop came from the game's acting lead cinematic designer, and it highlights the same coin Kalemba's did.

As 2024 winds down, I couldn't be prouder of my Cinematic Design team @CDPROJEKTRED. Their creativity and dedication have been incredible <3 We're entering production of the next Witcher game stronger and more ambitious than ever – and yes, we’ve got the coins to show for it! ;) pic.twitter.com/3wPTDvfD0CDecember 6, 2024

It features what fans think could possibly be a reference to the Curse of the Black Sun or the Conjunction of the Spheres, the cataclysm that first brought monsters like ghouls, graveirs, and vampires into The Witcher's dimension. Another post showcasing a coin then came from acting engineering manager for gameplay Jan Huňka - and it's, again, the very same coin. "The coins Mason," comments one fan, "what do they mean!!?"

There's really no telling what the coins mean just yet, especially as CD Projekt Red recently made it clear that the team will be staying pretty quiet before release - albeit with some "crumbs" dropped here and there to "whet the appetite" of excited players. Fans do know a few things, like the fact that the original teaser for the game, an image depicting a Witcher's medallion, features a Lynx - a possible nod toward the School of the Cat and Ciri.

Still can't believe we're going into production on the new Witcher game @CDPROJEKTRED pic.twitter.com/JxVnJ0B3NvDecember 8, 2024

Regardless of what the coins mean, it feels like a better time now to be a Witcher stan than ever with upcoming CD Projekt Red games like The Witcher 4 in full swing. There's also the codenamed Project Sirius , a Witcher game that developers say will "differ from past productions" at CDPR. A new story from The Witcher books ' author Andrzej Sapkowski is out now as well, having arrived over a decade after the series' last title was released.

